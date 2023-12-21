This Organization Seeks To Standardize Marijuana Industry With Accurate Info On Cannabinoid Products

Loading... Loading...

The Coalition for Cannabis Policy, Education and Regulation (CPEAR)

released a research paper on Wednesday highlighting the need for standardization in the cannabis industry. The paper, “What’s in Your Weed” was conducted by Dr. Staci Gruber and Dr. Kelly Sagar, with contributions from bioMérieux.

The analysis sheds light on the complexities and challenges posed by the current discord between state and federal policies, the absence of unified standards and the implications of not knowing what is in cannabis products.

“As cannabis use becomes more prevalent nationwide, ensuring consumers and patients have accurate information about cannabinoid-containing products is crucial,” stated CPEAR Center of Excellence director Shanita Penny. "The lack of federal oversight has created a confusing landscape for consumers, patients, policymakers, researchers, industry stakeholders, and healthcare providers. Our research underscores the need for a federal framework that includes universal standards that bring clarity and transparency to this growing industry."

“Knowing the exact amount of cannabinoids contained within a product is important to help achieve the desired effects,” the report reads. It highlights why it's important for consumers to request certification of analysis (COA).

A COA from an independent laboratory should provide reliable data on the amount of individual cannabinoids contained in a product, sometimes even information about terpenes. What’s more, a COA should also provide information regarding the presence or absence of heavy metals, pesticides, residual solvents, microbial contamination and mycotoxins.

Research Recommendation Highlights

Establish federal oversight for consistent testing and labeling standards for cannabis and hemp products , reducing misinformation and ensuring public health.

Recognize and support industry-wide testing standards to discourage "lab shopping" and ensure reliable results.

Invest in research to strengthen regulations, bridge existing gaps in standards, and provide a foundation for comprehensive testing methods.

Develop accredited courses for vendors and "budtenders" covering vital topics like vulnerable populations, drug interactions, and various modes of cannabis use.

As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance standardization, CPEAR encourages collaboration among industry stakeholders and policymakers. Ongoing efforts to develop overarching guidelines for the standardization of testing and analyses, label information, and education are currently underway by several organizations, including ASTM International.

CPEAR recently praised the introduction of the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) Act. The bipartisan legislation aims to align federal policy with state policy to ensure legal cannabis markets are safer. If passed, the bill would aid states that have decided to legalize medicinal and adult-use cannabis while protecting states that have decided to keep cannabis prohibited.

Photo: Courtesy of RDNE Stock project via Pexels