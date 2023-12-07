Congressman Dave Joyce Files Cannabis Reclassification Bill Allowing Interstate Commerce, Tax Relief & More

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH) has reintroduced the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States (STATES) 2.0 Act, signaling a renewed effort to end federal marijuana prohibition in states where it is legal.

The revised bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR), Brian Mast (R-FL), Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Troy Carter (D-LA), goes beyond decriminalizing state cannabis programs by proposing a federal tax-and-regulate framework for the cannabis industry, reported Marijuana Moment.

Joyce, co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus, stressed the importance of respecting states' rights to shape their cannabis laws autonomously. He highlighted the negative impact of the current federal approach on medical research, legitimate businesses and law enforcement resources.

About The Bill

The updated STATES 2.0 Act focuses on empowering states and tribes in cannabis regulation, allowing them to establish restrictions aligned with local values.

It proposes federal oversight and a low excise tax to facilitate a balanced regulatory framework.

Crucially, the bill prevents states from impeding legal cannabis transportation and addresses industry concerns by exempting regulated state market revenue from IRS Section 280E.

Furthermore, the legislation includes a deadline for the Attorney General to finalize a rule amending the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) within 180 days, exempting states and tribes from federal marijuana prohibition.

Additionally, it mandates a Government Accountability Office (GAO) study on the impact of cannabis legalization on traffic safety.

In response to the bill, Blumenauer, founding co-chair of the Cannabis Caucus, stated: “I am proud to have worked on multiple iterations of the STATES Act with my friend Dave Joyce (...) Cannabis reform benefits from such true bipartisan engagement. I look forward to our work to make the federal government a better partner to the states of all political stripes leading the path forward.”

Rep. Mast stressed the constitutional basis for allowing states to determine their cannabis policies. “Cannabis policy should be based on that: 50 states should be able to set 50 different policies that are going to be best for their constituents, and that’s exactly what the STATES Act will do.”

Rep. Chavez-DeRemer emphasized the growing need to create a safe and professional environment for the rapidly expanding cannabis industry, especially with an increasing number of states embracing legalization.

Read Next: CBD's Critical Moment: Coalition Pushes For FDA Oversight

Image by El Planteo