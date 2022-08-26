As DEA Withdraws In Psychedelics Battle Over DOI And DOC, Researchers Win - For Now

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is pulling back efforts to list certain hallucinogens as Schedule I substances after being challenged by scientists.

“DOI and DOC are incredible tools for research, as well as mental and physical health,” Panacea Plant Sciences CEO David Heldreth told Marijuana Moment.

Heldreth was referring to dimethoxy-4-iodoamphetamine (DOI) and 2,5-dimethoxy-4-chloroamphetamine (DOC). These hallucinogens, first synthesized by researcher Alexander Shulgin, presumably hold subjective effects similar to LSD. However, their effects may last longer and provide a more energetic feeling.

Panacea and researchers from Emory University were the lead plaintiffs against the scheduling action, which finally resulted in the agency’s withdrawal of its proposition.

This is the second time in recent months that the DEA abandoned an initiative to criminalize substances without stating any specific reasons.

Panacea’s motion required the DEA to respond by Aug. 29, with the possibility of holding a public hearing to defend its resolution.

The agency may still potentially file an amendment for these two substances’ scheduling process.

Nevertheless, today's news is a sign that the psychedelic drugs field is changing at rapid speed.

In an interview, Matt Zorn, an attorney experienced in cases against the DEA, said: "The public’s being listened to—but because it is putting pressure on the right levers of power in the right way."

Photo courtesy of Konstantin Kolosov on Shutterstock.