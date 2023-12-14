Burna Boy's Vapor Products Go Global: When Are They Hitting Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, EU & UK?

Loading... Loading...

Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR announced on Thursday that its subsidiary Aspire North America, LLC., has entered a five-year exclusive global manufacturing and distribution agreement with BrkFst, a lifestyle brand co-created by GRAMMY-Award winner Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, a.k.a. Burna Boy, and his inner circle of young entrepreneurs last year.

Under the deal, Ispire has the exclusive rights to distribute and commercialize BrkFst branded vapor products.

The products will be launched in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa in December with full European Union and United Kingdom launches expected in the second quarter of 2024.

Michael Wang, Ispire Technology's co-chief executive officer, said the company is looking forward to collaborate with BrkFst. “As the pioneer of the ‘cloud chasing’ movement with more than 500 patents owned or exclusively licensed around the globe, our collaboration with BrkFst brings consumers award-winning vaping technologies and one-of-a-kind products that they won’t be able to get anywhere else in the world,” Wang said.

Ispire Behind Top Cannabis Celebrities

Ispire Technology went public this spring, after closing its initial public offering of 2.7 million shares of common stock at the initial public offering price of $7.00 per share.

In April, the company entered into a strategic partnership with cannabis brand Cookies founded by rap star Berner, a.k.a. Gilbert Milam. Under that deal, Cookies agreed to work with Ispire in good faith to help facilitate the purchase of an aggregate of 15 million units of mutually agreed Ispire products by Cookies' third-party retail and wholesale partners.

Last month, Aspire North America entered a five-year exclusive manufacturing and global distribution agreement with Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO under which Aspire will distribute and commercialize Hempacco's branded cannabinoid and nicotine vapor products, namely Dogg Lbs by rap legend Snoop Dogg.

