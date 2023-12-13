Contrasting Trends In Cannabis Sales As Four States Report November Figures

Loading... Loading...

Four US states reported their November cannabis sales over the past few days. Whether the numbers bring cause for celebration or reflection, the cannabis industry in all its complexity heads toward normalization as the calendar flips to a new year.

Connecticut Cannabis Sales Grow Steadily

Connecticut, which legalized marijuana for recreational purposes in 2021 and began selling it in early 2023, recorded more than $15.3 million in weed sales for November 2023 according to the latest data from the Department of Consumer Protection. Coupled with $10.3 million in medical marijuana sales for the same period, total cannabis sales for the month amount to $26 million. That's up from nearly $25 million in October.

Additional data suggest that 50% of total sales in November included cannabis flower, while vapes and edibles made up 31% and 12%, respectively. Moreover, medical marijuana patients bought 281,691 worth of products and adult-use consumers purchased 400,379 products.

Maryland's Weed Sales Hit Another Record

In Maryland, recreational marijuana sales for November amounted to nearly $56 million, reported Marijuana Moment, citing figures released by the Maryland Cannabis Administration (MCA). That's another record for adult-use cannabis sales, which has been steadily growing since July when Maryland kicked them off. Total cannabis sales were $89.7 million, representing a drop from $90 million in October.

During the state's first full month of recreational sales, July, Maryland's cannabis users collectively spent $87.43 million, followed by a record-breaking $91.7 million in August.

Illinois MMJ Sales Slightly Drop In November, Rec Sales Continue To Grow

In the meantime, one of the top cannabis states, Illinois, reported $139.1 million in recreational cannabis sales in November, representing a 0.3% increase from October and 6.6% year-over-year, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

Medical cannabis sales dropped 2.5% sequentially and 9.3% year-over-year to $25.6 million.

Illinois consumers continue to face higher cannabis prices compared to many other states with legal markets. Governor J.B. Pritzker acknowledged the high prices but emphasized the industry's consistent expansion and the substantial sales to out-of-state customers.

Michigan Cannabis Sales Downward Trend Continues

In Michigan, cannabis sales continue to drop. In November sales reached $260.5 million, representing a sequential drop of 0.9% and a year-over-year increase of 28.1%, reported New Cannabis Ventures.

Data from the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency reveals a notable contrast in the performance of medical and adult-use sectors. Medical sales have declined by 72% when compared to the previous year, amounting to $3.8 million – a sequential drop of 14%. On the contrary, recreational cannabis sales have shown robust growth, increasing by 35.2% year-over-year to reach $256.7 million – a marginal decrease of 0.7% sequentially.

