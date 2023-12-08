What's Going On With Canopy Growth Stock Today?

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC shares are trading higher Friday, and the stock has gained more than 20% over the past five days.
What To Know:
Canopy Growth shares continue to move higher on upward momentum, gaining nearly 30% over the past month.
Martha Stewart CBD and Canopy Growth recently launched a line of CBD gummies combining Martha Stewart's flavor profiles with Canopy's cannabis expertise.
"I discovered CBD several years ago as a simple, effective, and natural solution to help address the discomforts of everyday life,” said Martha Stewart.
“Having benefited greatly from it myself, I set out to create a delicious and premium line of gummies that taste as good as they make you feel."
According to a Forbes report, Republican Representative David Joyce will soon file legislation to amend the Controlled Substances Act and remove state-legal marijuana as a Schedule I drug.
According to data from Benzinga Pro, shares of CGC are trading above the stock's 50-day moving average of 61 cents and below its 52-week high low of $3.59
CGC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Canopy Growth shares are up by 2% at 74 cents at the time of publication.
Image: TungArt7 from Pixabay
