Weed Decriminalization On Ballot In Another Texas City, Hemp Seeds In Animal Feed And More Cannabis Regs

Marijuana Decriminalization On May 2024 Ballot In Lubbock, Texas

Lawmakers in Lubbock, Texas gave the green light to a resolution that will allow the inclusion of a local marijuana decriminalization initiative on the ballot next spring. This decision comes following the months-long efforts by cannabis activists in the Texas city to garner enough signatures for the cause after lawmakers declined to pass the necessary legislation for the reform.

The Lubbock City Council voted earlier this week to schedule a special election for May 4, 2024, reported Marijuana Moment.

The group supporting the Freedom Act Lubbock ordinance officially submitted all the required paperwork to the city secretary in August, seeking to male Lubbock the seventh city statewide to decriminalize local low-level marijuana offenses, joining cities like Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights, to name a few.

Democrats Push for Inclusion of Eating Disorders In Medical Marijuana Program, Home Cultivation

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, Democrats seek to further amend the medical marijuana law. A group of House lawmakers pre-filed two new legislations a week ago, reported Marijuana Moment.

HB 1231 from Reps. Wendy Thomas, Maria Perez, Jodi Newell, Alissandra Murray and Jonah Wheeler, would provide patients and caregivers the ability to grow marijuana for medicinal purposes.

HB 1240 from Reps. Heath Howard, Suzanne Vail, Christine Seibert, Newell, Murray and Hope Damon, all Democrats, aims to include eating disorders as qualifying conditions for the state's medical marijuana program.

Both bills are slated to be taken up members of the House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee in 2024.

Anchorage To Allow Marijuana Online Sales, Free Samples And Drive-Thurs

Marijuana drive-thru windows and complimentary samples of marijuana products could soon be a reality in Anchorage, Alaska, for those 21 and older.

A pair of ordinances that would make that seeks to amend city regulations on marijuana retailers, would also allow intenet and phone sales of marijuana, reported Anchorage Daily News.

“The gist of these elements are to bring municipal code in line with state changes,” George Martinez, Assemblymember said of the proposed ordinances told Community and Economic Development Committee’s members last month.

New York Measure To Allow Hemp Seeds In Animal Feed Reaches Gov. Hochul’s Desk

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) received a couple of bills from the state legislature last week, that seek to include hemp seeds into animal feed meant for pets, horses, and camelids such as llamas and alpacas, reported Marijuana Moment.

The measure from assemblymember Donna Lupardo (D) and Sen. Michelle Hinchey (D) got the green light from the state Assembly and Senate in May and June, respectively.

“Industrial hemp produces a wide range of useful materials, including building materials, fibers that can be woven into clothing, chaff for animal bedding, and seeds that are available on grocery store shelves in items [like] granola, snack bars, and cookies,” according to the bill’s justification memo. “Industrial hemp is federally approved for each of these uses.”

Maryland THC Ban Overturned

According to Maryland's highest court’s recent decision, a provision of the state's cannabis law that would have halted sales of products with "intoxicating levels of THC derived from hemp," will not be enacted.

The Supreme Court of Maryland declined to review a lower court’s injunction, reported Hemp Today,

The sales of products such as delta-8 and delta-10, two synthetic forms of THC made from hemp, were to be banned under a provision of the law which enforcement was suspended in October by the Circuit Court.

