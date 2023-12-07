Arnold Schwarzenegger's Complex Relationship With Cannabis, From Bodybuilding To Politics And A Danny DeVito Prank

Loading... Loading...

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the iconic figure known for his multifaceted career as a bodybuilder, actor and politician, has had a unique and evolving relationship with cannabis, marked by both personal use and political involvement. This complex relationship throws a spotlight on the intersection of celebrity culture, personal choice and public policy.

In the 1970s, Schwarzenegger, at the pinnacle of his bodybuilding career, was captured in the documentary "Pumping Iron" smoking marijuana after winning the Mr. Olympia title. This scene, vividly portraying him in a relaxed state with a joint post-victory, has since become a notable aspect of his public image.

Schwarzenegger's casual approach to cannabis during this period was further illustrated through his interactions with comedian Tommy Chong, as he admitted to experimenting with marijuana in his training regimen. "I started working out with a few hits before we went to the gym and worked out this way, and it was really fantastic, I should say," Schwarzenegger once revealed.

However, Schwarzenegger's cannabis narrative took a lighter turn with a memorable prank by fellow actor Danny DeVito. Known for his sharp wit and humorous antics, DeVito once replaced Schwarzenegger's cigar with a marijuana joint during a shared film project. This prank, which Schwarzenegger reportedly took in good humor, further highlights the lighthearted side of his relationship with cannabis, especially within his Hollywood circle.

As Schwarzenegger transitioned from bodybuilding to his acting and political career, his stance on cannabis took a more pragmatic turn. Recognizing the need to focus on his burgeoning career, he publicly stated that he had ceased using marijuana.

Schwarzenegger's political career as the Governor of California from 2003 to 2011 further complicated his relationship with cannabis. During his tenure, he was open to the debate on legalizing and taxing marijuana, viewing it as a potential source of revenue for the state. This pragmatic approach highlighted a shift from his earlier personal use to a broader consideration of cannabis in the context of state policy and economics.

The trajectory of Schwarzenegger's relationship with cannabis —from a bodybuilder who occasionally indulged in marijuana to a politician open to its legalization— mirrors larger societal shifts in the perception and legal status of cannabis. It underscores the complexities inherent in public figures navigating personal choices against the backdrop of their professional and public life.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's journey with cannabis encapsulates a story of personal evolution, societal change and the often-blurry lines between public and private life in the world of celebrity and politics, with the humorous DeVito anecdote adding a touch of levity to the narrative.