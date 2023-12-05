Nevada Breaks New Ground Opening Police Recruitment To Individuals With Prior Marijuana Convictions

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Nevada has taken a groundbreaking step in law enforcement hiring practices by amending regulations to permit individuals with past marijuana convictions to apply for police officer positions. The state's Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) recently voted in favor of this policy shift, allowing a broader range of candidates to be eligible for law enforcement roles.

See Also: Nevada Launches Cannabis Policy Institute To Enhance Research, Plans First Ever Marijuana Policy Summit

According to Marijuana Moment, the revised language emphasizes that candidates won't be disqualified if they have a previous conviction related to the "unlawful use, sale, or possession of marijuana," as long as the offense is no longer considered unlawful at the time of their application for police officer certification.

The decision aims to address shortages in law enforcement staffing by expanding the pool of eligible candidates without incurring additional costs for regulatory adjustments. While the approval of this amendment signifies a notable departure from the previous stringent stance on marijuana-related offenses, it doesn't grant officers the freedom to use cannabis during their employment.

The existing regulations, which explicitly enforce a zero-tolerance policy for marijuana use among officers, will likely see adjustments to align with the newly adopted reform. The POST administration manual strongly discourages the use of marijuana, both on and off-duty, and even prohibits individuals with state-issued medical cannabis patient cards from attending POST courses, including the 'Basic Training Academy'.

It's essential to note that the regulatory change does not endorse marijuana use within the policing profession. The POST agency maintains its position that there is no room for the 'psychoactive' substance in law enforcement.

Read the full story at Marijuana Moment.

Read Next: Despite $46M Q3 Loss, Planet 13 Responsible For $1 In Every $10 Of Cannabis Bought In Nevada

Image by Allexxandar on Freepik