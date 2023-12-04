Super Model Chrissy Teigen Talks About Ketamine Therapy Session, Says She Saw 'Space & Time'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Supermodel Chrissy Teigen recently celebrated her 38th birthday surrounded by her loved ones and ketamine therapy.

Via her Instagram account, she said the psychedelic session made her see “space and time” as well as baby Jack “and some weird penguins,” and that she “cried and cried and cried.”

See Also: Can Psychedelics Alleviate Prolonged Grief? Austin's Dell Med School Launches Clinical Trial To Find Out

Teigen previously opened up about her pregnancy loss in Sept. 2020, a child that she and husband John Legend had named Jack.

Also mother to Luna (7) and Miles (5,) the couple has since welcomed two more children: daughter Esti, born in Jan. 2023,= and a son Wren, born through surrogacy in June 2023.

Used as an anesthetic since the '60s, ketamine is currently used off-label for its potential mental health benefits for conditions including treatment-resistant depression, PTSD and alcohol use disorder.

See Also: Severe Alcohol Use Disorder Patients Will Try Ketamine Therapy At Awakn's New Phase 3 Study

Although Teigen has been open about her mental health struggles and how talk therapy has helped her, this is reportedly her first public mention of ketamine therapy.

See Also: Adeptus Boasts Celebrity Clientele Like John Legend And Chrissy Teigen. Next Up: Cannabis

She’s not the first celebrity to have undertaken ketamine therapy or other controlled substances like DMT in search of mental health treatment. We are likely to continue to hear more about their experiences as they move along their healing paths.

Photo by Mike Cucinotta on Wikimedia Commons.