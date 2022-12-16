Adeptus Boasts Celebrity Clientele Like John Legend And Chrissy Teigen. Next Up: Cannabis

Adeptus Partners, a solutions-based public accounting and advisory firm, announced the official launch of its emerging markets practice.

The focus will be on cannabis, hemp, psychedelics, web3, and other enablement technologies.

New York-based Adeptus has built long-standing relationships with some of the world’s top brands as well as a significant roster of musicians, athletes, influencers, and entertainers from John Legend and Chrissy Teigen to Imagine Dragons and Hailey Bieber.

This practice, developed in partnership with Sands Lane “will align existing clients who are active in these areas providing a focused and streamlined approach for their future growth, while building a robust market-facing practice to support new clients in 2023 and beyond,” according to a press release.

"Understanding the fundamentals of emerging markets is key to the success of Adeptus, and we look for experts like Sands Lane to ensure we have the proper strategy in place for long-term growth," said Howard Krant, founder and managing partner at Adeptus. “We have been impressed with the team’s professionalism, experience, and deep network of relationships within emerging markets.”

Sands Lane CEO Evan Eneman, who co-founded and leads the new practice states, said: “We’re excited to partner with Howard Krant and the Adeptus team to launch and grow the Adeptus Emerging Markets Practice.” He added, “there is a unique opportunity within these emerging markets to deliver the personalized and high-quality service that Adeptus has delivered for the past 30 years. We will bring new and innovative ways to help clients navigate these markets for their own businesses and for investors through deal sourcing and vetting. We will also continue to identify talent that are not only experts in their field but also good humans.”

