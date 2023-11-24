Why SciSparc Ltd Stock Is Blasting Higher

Loading... Loading... Loading...

SciSparc Ltd. SPRC shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced it has launched a clinical trial of its combination of cannabidiol (CBD) and SciSparc's proprietary Palmitoylethanolamide, to treat the symptoms of autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

The Details:

SciSparc said that the trial will enroll 60 participants between the ages of 5-18 years old and will measure how SCI-210 compares to standard CBD treatment in managing ASD symptoms.

Oz Adler, SciSparc's CEO stated, "Our pioneering treatment aims to reduce and alleviate the symptoms of autism along with reducing the side effects that are common when taking cannabis-based treatments, such as CBD."

On Wednesday, SciSparc announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent to merge with a leading vehicle importer company in Israel.

Shares of SPRC are up on heavy trading volume Friday. According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 12.4 million shares have already been traded in the session, compared to the stock's 100-day average of 1.615 million shares.

Related News: What's Going On With Rivian Automotive Stock?

SPRC Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SciSparc shares are up by 53% at $11.35 at the time of publication.

Image: Bob G from Pixabay