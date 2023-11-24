DEA Missteps In Marijuana Firing, Jersey City Cops Against Mayor's Cannabis Crackdown And More

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Jersey City Cops Fight Back Against Mayor's Cannabis Crackdown

A new legal push from two Jersey City police officers who were terminated after testing positive for marijuana suggests that a motive behind Mayor Steven Fulop's (D) decision to penalize law enforcement officers for consuming cannabis off-duty, is to secure additional support from conservative voters, crucial for his upcoming bid for the gubernatorial campaign, reported Marijuana Moment.

The move follows Fulop’s earlier announcement that the city would dismiss any officers who tested positive for THC, despite New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin’s guidance from February on drug testing rules statewide under which police officers will no longer be tested for cannabis unless they're suspected of using or being under the influence while on duty or if their position requires federal drug testing.

To that end, Jersey City filed a lawsuit in federal court in October, to establish policies for screening and terminating police officers based on cannabis use.

Jersey City police officers Nora Mansour and Omar Polanco argue in the complaint filed last week that the unlawful employment policy is a ruse to bring attention to him and his gubernatorial campaign to the detriment of Jersey City workers and taxpayers "who are know [sic] footing the bill of hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorneys fees.”

DEA Under Fire: Agency's Cannabis-Related Firing

In a brief submitted to a fed Court of Appeals last week, attorney Matt Zorn for Anthony Armour, a DEA special agent of 16 years who was fired in 2019 after testing positive for THC, disputed the agency’s use of “undeniably flawed evidence,” reported Marijuana Moment.

Zorn argued that the DEA wrongly accused Armour of using marijuana as he consumed a CBD product that he believed aligned with the legal definition of hemp under federal laws.

“This is all indefensible enough. But [DEA’s response] disturbingly sheds new light on how an outstanding DEA agent landed a draconian punishment for an unintentional act,” the document stipulates. “Deep in the Response, the government notes that DEA intended to remove Armour regardless of his intent, outstanding service, and remorse. DEA would have removed Armour from federal service even if he were just negligent in purchasing CBD products.“

Sarasota's Marijuana Citation System Failing - Less Than 1 In 10 Pay Fines

Authorities in Sarasota, Florida want to amend the current program the Police Department uses for marijuana citations as a mere 12% of offenders have paid any form of penalty, reported ABC7 WWSB.

Under the existing program, individuals caught with 20 grams or less of marijuana have the choice to either perform 10 hours of community service or pay a $100 fine, instead of being subjected to arrest.

One of the proposed approaches is the Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program (APAD) which includes a myriad of elements, including the need for specific interventions and community service.

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Maryland County To Allow Cannabis Facilities Only, Other Bans Cannabis Near Schools And Playgrounds

In Frederick, Maryland, a local County Council gave the green light to a measure from Council president Brad Young on behalf of county executive Jessica Fitzwater which only allows the growing, processing, and dispensing of cannabis, reported Frederick's Free Talk.

“I was a ‘no’ on the legalization of marijuana,” Young said. “However, since I was in the failing number of that, and it’s now passed and it’s legal in the state of Maryland, the County has a responsibility to update our zoning ordinances to comply.”

Recreational cannabis officially became legal in Maryland on Saturday, July 1. Nearly 100 existing cannabis companies were approved to make the switch to become dual license holders and can now serve both medical patients and adult consumers over 21, following Marylanders voting for policy change in November 2022.

On Tuesday, Worcester County Commissioners unanimously approved an emergency bill setting minimum distances between cannabis dispensaries and schools, as well as other establishments, reported Ocean City Today.

According to the bill, cannabis dispensaries must maintain a minimum distance of 2,000 feet from all schools, childcare centers, registered family childcare homes, playgrounds, recreation centers, libraries, public parks, and other licensed shops selling cannabis. Furthermore, the bill strictly forbids any establishments that permit on-site cannabis consumption.

47.10% with $GTBIF

40.23% with $TCNNF

21.50% with $VFF

But here’s the kicker: Michael is about to release his next potential winners , and he’s chomping at the bit to share these ticker symbols with you ASAP.Don’t miss out on the green rush

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay