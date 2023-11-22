Navigating Ambiguity: Updates On Cannabis Conviction Relief In The U.S. Virgin Islands

The Virgin Islands' Office of Cannabis Regulations is set to release the inaugural "Auto-Expungement report" this week.
However, uncertainty looms over its timely completion.
Legalization Challenges And Delays
The legislation aimed to legalize cannabis use and facilitate the expungement of related convictions.
The delay is attributed to the government's failure to establish rules for licensing and enforcement, hampered by bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of Cannabis Advisory Board members, reported the Daily News.
Former Senator Janelle Sarauw, a bill co-sponsor, expressed dismay over the neglect of the equity aspect. “I think it’s a travesty that the equity piece hasn’t even been addressed,” Sarauw said.
Medical cannabis has been legal in the Virgin Islands since 2019. Senators Janelle K. Sarauw and Angel L. Bolques Jr. proposed the adult-use cannabis bill, which passed the Senate in early 2023.
The new rules allow up to 50 retail cannabis licenses on the three main islands
Governor Albert Bryan Jr. (D) of the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) called on the legislature to legalize marijuana and generate revenues for the Territory.
Bryan anticipated $10 million in tax revenues from legal cannabis sales. “We have a $40 million funding gap this year that we need to fill with different types of funding resources. We want to get that going,” the Governor said.
Photo: AI-generated image.
