Cannabis In The Virgin Islands, New Social Equity Applications, A Drug Czar Against MDMJ

Senate Votes To Legalize Cannabis For Adult Use In VI

The US Virgin Islands Senate voted to legalize the adult use of cannabis.

Legislation, known as Bill 34-0345, has been sent to Governor Albert Bryan Jr. for his signature.

Medical cannabis has been legal in the Virgin Islands since 2019. Senators Janelle K. Sarauw and Angel L. Bolques Jr. proposed the adult-use cannabis bill, which passed the Senate last Thursday with 11 votes in favor and one against. The other three senators did not attend and did not vote.

The new rules will allow up to 50 retail cannabis licenses on the three main islands, reported El Planteo.

“Critical to getting the legislation done was the fact that we had the opportunity to deliberate on the bill openly and collaboratively,” Sarauw said in a statement.

New Applications For Social Equity In WA

Washington state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) will reportedly open applications for at least 44 social equity retail cannabis licenses in March.

The LCB hopes to rectify “historic injustices that resulted from enforcement of cannabis laws on certain communities.”

Applicants must hold at least a 51% majority ownership interest and meet two of the following requirements:

Live in a “disproportionately impacted area” in Washington for at least five years.

Have been, or have a family member who has been arrested or convicted of a cannabis offense.

Have a household income in the year prior to submitting the application less than the median household income.

Drug Czar In Indonesia: 'I Will Never Approve Marijuana.'

“As the head of the National Narcotics Agency of the Republic of Indonesia, I will never [support medical marijuana]," said Indonesia’s National Narcotics Agency chief Petrus Reinhard Golose during a hearing at the House of Parliament.

According to local media, when lawmaker I Wayan Sudirta referred to the medicinal properties of cannabis, Reinhard Golose responded: “I will say just one thing: if you go home and you see your grandchild high, how would you feel?”

Canadian Grey Market

According to Ottawa’s Public Safety Department, illegal cannabis makes up about 30% of the market. Although “a well-regulated legal cannabis industry is in place and is significantly displacing the black market,” the legal cannabis market accounts for approximately 67% of the market share, reported the Toronto Sun.

Local Cannabis Tax In The Ballot In MO

Kansas City-area cities will decide whether or not they should put a 3% local tax on recreational marijuana.

The local tax will not apply to medical marijuana purchases. The state is expected to keep its 4% tax rate for anyone with a medical marijuana card.

Imagen de Pexels en Pixabay.