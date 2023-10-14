Low-budget, High Impact: How Ohio's Cannabis Legalization Campaign Is Winning Without Costly TV Ads

With early voting underway in Ohio since last week, groups supporting Issue 2, which seeks to legalize adult use cannabis, have yet to spend a single dollar on traditional TV ads, typically the largest expense for any political campaign.

In fact, only one group that opposes the legalization measure has bought traditional TV ads. The new Weed Free Kids launched a series of fearmongering ads with implied cannabis users dying in the ER and children perishing from poisonous marijuana edibles.

Pro-legalization Groups: High Profile But Not Big Spenders

Meanwhile, Tom Haren, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, says the legalization campaign is not necessarily keeping a low profile. They're running campaign ads costing less than $200,000 that are airing on online streaming devices while also participating in voter forums and other media events.

The attitude around November's ballot initiative is much different from the failed 2015 legalization effort, he pointed out. “I think at this point, adult use marijuana quite frankly is not the novelty it was back in 2015,” said Haren, according to Cleveland.com.

He told the outlet there is shifting public sentiment around cannabis since neighboring states like Michigan and Illinois passed legalization proposals.

Indeed, a recent poll from Fallon Research found that 59% of Ohio voters support Issue 2.

Issue 1 Abortion Rights Measure Takes A Different Appoach

In contrast, over $9.2 million has been spent on TV ads for Ohio's Issue 1, the abortion-rights measure also appearing on the Nov. 7 ballot. Two-thirds of that amount is coming from supporters of the “yes" vote in support of women’s right to choose, according to the Ohio-based Strategy Group for Media.

GOP Strategist Opines

Republican operative Ryan Stubenrauch who worked to defeat the 2015 cannabis ballot measure, said that many of the typical activist groups are likely preoccupied with the Issue 1 pto-abortion campaign, which he contends and probably correctly, is a higher priority across the political spectrum.

He also speculates that each side of the cannabis issue could be trying to prolong spending money for as long as possible.

“It’s a poker game," Stubenrauch told Cleveland.com. "Each side has a good hand and they’re thinking, throw it down and let’s see who’s got what.”

Photo courtesy of Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol