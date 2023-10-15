U.K.'s Prof. David Nutt Ranked World's Top Psychopharmacologist: More On His Contributions & Advocacy

Professor David Nutt, a cognitive sciences, addiction, cannabis and psychedelics researcher, has been ranked the #1 psychopharmacologist by ScholarGPS, a California-based American company owned and operated by Meta Analytics LLC.

According to the platform’s definition, Highly Ranked Scholars are “the most productive authors whose works are of profound impact and of utmost quality,” identified within each specialty, discipline and field, according to lifetime or prior five-year activity.

The platform recognized Prof. Nutt’s work in the fields of brain and cognitive sciences, addiction, anxiety and social sciences.

Nutt's contributions exceed over 1000 original research papers, reviews and book chapters, 27 books and eight government reports on drugs. He was the editor of the Journal of Psychopharmacology for two decades and a government advisor in the U.K. and U.S. as well as the research director for several institutions worldwide.

He founded and is chair of the national nonprofit Drug Science, formally the Independent Scientific Committee on Drugs (ISCD), president of the European Brain Council and Edmond J. Safra chair in neuropsychopharmacology and director of the neuropsychopharmacology unit in the brain sciences division at Imperial College London.

In the private business sphere, Nutt currently serves as Chief Research Officer (CRO) at Awakn Life Sciences AWKNF.

He previously presided over the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP), the British Neuroscience Association (BNA) and the British Association of Psychopharmacology (BAP), and is a Fellow of the Royal Colleges of Physicians and of Psychiatrists and a Fellow of the Academy of Medical Sciences.

And yet he has also made himself available for general public broadcast both on radio, TV and lectures at such events as the Psychedelic Science, Cheltenham Science Festival, Café Scientifiques.

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons.