From Beats to Buds: Stony Point's Hip-Hop Journey Into Cannabis Business

During the recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, the renowned cannabis journalist Javier Hasse interviewed DJ Hoppa and Demrick about the historical links between Hip Hop and cannabis that shaped their brand, Stony Point.

For Demrick, the bond between Hip Hop and cannabis isn’t a passing trend. “Hip Hop and cannabis have always gone together for me," he said, describing his musical journey, which spans collaborations with legends like B-real of Cypress Hill and Xzibit. DJ Hoppa echoed that sentiment, attributing his introduction to cannabis to Hip Hop legends like Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.

While the pair’s love for cannabis was rooted in Hip Hop, transitioning from music to the cannabis industry required a different kind of hustle. DJ Hoppa said their strategy focuses on authenticity and hands-on involvement, from pheno-hunting to product quality assurance. “We try to stay involved,” he said.

Demrick added, “The power is in what’s in the bag. Anybody can stand in front of a product. But if it isn’t good, then the people aren’t going to come back for it.”

Their brand, Stony Point, named after their first album, evolved organically from their music. Their approach to cannabis mirrors their musical mantra: focus on quality and authenticity. DJ Hoppa underscores this sentiment, emphasizing that every product release is like launching a new album.

However, the rise of celebrity-branded cannabis poses a question: How do they stand out? "The authenticity is everything," DJ Hoppa said, with Demrick echoing the commitment to a lifestyle that transcends commercial aspirations: "Music is the vessel to get the message across."

Discussing the significance of celebrity influence in the cannabis space, Demrick noted the importance of passionate endorsements. “Anything that could move the ball forward… we are at the forefront of that right along with you.” DJ Hoppa emphasized that as long as cannabis is portrayed positively, celebrity or not, he's all for it.

For DJ Hoppa, Demrick and those who saw their narrative unfold under Hasse's insightful questions, the integration of cannabis and Hip Hop is not merely a business venture, it's a lifestyle.