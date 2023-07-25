SNDL And Nova Cannabis Further Extend Outside Date For Closing Of The Strategic Partnership

SNDL Inc. SNDL and Nova Cannabis Inc. NVACF NOVC announced that while all other provincial approvals have been received, the continued review by one provincial regulator has necessitated a further extension of the outside date for the closing of the previously-announced strategic partnership. SNDL and Nova anticipate that the transaction will close on or before August 25, 2023, subject to receipt of regulatory approval and the amendment to certain terms of the transaction that are mutually satisfactory to SNDL and Nova.

In addition, SNDL and Nova have extended the maturity date of Nova's revolving credit facility with SNDL to August 25, 2023.

To date, all pre-closing conditions for the completion of the transaction have been satisfied other than the parties' receipt of regulatory approval from one provincial regulator.

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the place where deals get done, is returning to Chicago this Sept 27-28 for its 17th edition. Get your tickets today before prices increase and secure a spot at the epicenter of cannabis investment and branding.

Photo: Benzinga edit with photos by jarmoluk and lindsayfox on Pixabay

Related News

SNDL And Nova Cannabis Extend Outside Date For Closing Of The Strategic Partnership

SNDL Lowers Its Stake In Indiva To 8.57%

Who Is Who In Cannabis: Latest Industry Appointments You Should Know About

