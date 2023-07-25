A Marijuana Producer Is Under Scrutiny As Regulator Recalls 13K Vapes After Child Poisoning Incident

Michigan's cannabis regulator has taken swift action by recalling some 13,000 marijuana vape cartridges that contained chemicals prohibited under state law.

What Happened: Products containing insecticide and the fungicide were sold under a brand label called "Flight," featuring flavors Grease Monkey, Space Ether and Bubblegum.

According to Crain's Detroit Business, citing the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA), over 13,000 vapes that were subject to recall have already been sold, while approximately 2,212 vapes are still available for purchase at 59 dispensaries.

Why It Matters: Sky Labs LLC, located in Mount Morris, Michigan, procured the vape cartridges. The company was previously stripped of its medical marijuana processing license and fined $100,000 by the CRA for violating more than 30 rules.

One violation involved the distribution of mislabeled THC gummies among the company's employees, which unfortunately led to the hospitalization of a child.

Sky Labs gave 10 employees Chewii Sour Cherry gummies that were mislabeled last year as CBD. Unfortunately, a 4-year-old child of one of the employees ate the edibles.

"The child consumed two edibles which contained 20 mg of marijuana," the regulatory body said, adding that "the child became seriously ill and was hospitalized due to adverse reactions to the marijuana edibles."

Meanwhile, CRA recently recalled edibles known as "The Weed Bar" after it found the THC content in these products exceeded the permitted levels. The edibles were also found to lack the necessary child-resistant packaging.

