Psyched: NDAA Amendments Blocked, National Practitioners Network, Marijuana In Jackie Kennedy's Garden And More

GOP-Controlled House Committee Blocks All Cannabis & Psychedelics Amendments To Defense Bill: Now, No Floor Vote

Not a single drug policy amendment that was proposed by a group of bipartisan lawmakers as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) passed on Thursday. Republican leadership in the House Rules Committee declined to enable any of them to advance to a floor vote.

Nonetheless, lawmakers remain in high spirits and stated their readiness to continue the struggle around the potential inclusion of the psychedelics amendments in upcoming committee meetings.

A New Accreditation Model For Psychedelic Practitioners: Learn About APPA And Its Proposals

The American Psychedelic Practitioners Association (APPA) constitutes both an accreditation body for the psychedelic field and a national association for practitioners. The organization was born out of the need to “establish, legitimize, and self-govern” the reemerging field of psychedelics.

It aims to achieve the integration of psychedelic treatments into the healthcare system and ensure broad access by bringing practitioners together to develop both standards of training and a system of accountability to establish PAT as a safe therapy.

Read part one of the conversation with APPA’s executive director Dr. Stephen Xenakis.

Marijuana In Kennedy's Hyannis Port Garden: Jackie O's Secret

According to a newly published book, the U.S. Secret Service received orders from Jackie Kennedy to secretly destroy cannabis plants found in her garden at the Kennedy summer retreat in Hyannis Port, MA., according to “White House by the Sea” by Kate Storey.

Before the tragic assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963, he and his family would spend summers in this idyllic location on Cape Cod. Author Storey says Jackie spent considerable time there, even after the death of her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, sunbathing naked and painting on the glazed solarium. Keep reading HERE.

The Milestone Round

Psychedelics ETF Weekly Performance

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF PSIL opened Monday, July 17 at $2.04, essentially maintaining the prior Monday’s opening price.

The past week saw a fall on Tuesday, July 11, to a low of $1.97, after which the stock recovered, first peaking at $2.06 and then stabilizing at $2.04.

These numbers are also consistent with the prior week’s trends, with the highest at $2.05, and an upward trend compared to past weeks.

The ETF’s yearly price range is set between $4.35 and $1.65.

