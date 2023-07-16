VIDEO: Car Crashes Into Cresco Labs Dispensary In Daytona Beach, Florida Causing Major Damage

A car crashed into the Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida causing major damage to the building and surrounding areas, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

Only one of the three occupants in the car reported having a minor wrist injury, the Fire Department said.

What happened:

Dramatic security video shows two cats fleeing just as the careening car crashes into the store and a pole, causing major damage to the structure and surrounding area, according to police.

The shop, owned by Cresco Labs CRLBF, shared security camera footage of the crash with Florida's WESH.

Jason Erkes, chief communications officer for Cresco Labs, said the crash caused a decent amount of cosmetic damage and minor structural damage. But he's just glad no one was seriously hurt.

"When you see them hit that pole, it looks like the results could have been very, very different," he said. "When I saw the video my jaw dropped."

The video shows the moment, at around 10:30 Friday night when a car smashed into the side of Sunnyside Dispensary before slamming into the business sign and coming to a stop.

Erkes said no one was in the store at the time, but they closed just an hour and a half before.

"Where the car went through there was actually a consumer counter right there," Erkes said. "So likely we would have had patients and our employees in the store at that location. So very thankful that the store was closed at the time it happened."

Erkes told WESH TV that they're working to reopen the shop soon as possible.

"There might be some boards on the front windows. It might not be the best-looking store," he said. "But we'll get it fixed back up and be back in business early part of the week." He said they were aiming for some time Sunday or Monday morning.

Check out the shocking video here:

Photo: Daytona Beach Fire Dept.