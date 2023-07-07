'Reducing Labor And Increasing Productivity,' This Company Launches Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System

Canapa announced the launch of its Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System.

"With a focus on reducing labor and increasing productivity, this cutting-edge packaging system is set to transform pre-roll production for businesses of all sizes," noted the company in a press release.

Specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of automated cannabis packaging machines, Canapa provides solutions specifically tailored to the legal cannabis and hemp industries.

Efficiency Is A Priority

The Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System aims to address the industry's need for streamlined processes in the production of pre-rolled joints.

Key features:

Integration with JuanaRoll and existing production lines : The system is engineered to seamlessly integrate with the JuanaRoll automatic pre-roll machine or any existing production line, ensuring compatibility and ease of implementation.

: The system is engineered to seamlessly integrate with the JuanaRoll automatic pre-roll machine or any existing production line, ensuring compatibility and ease of implementation. Servo-driven indexing pocket conveyor : The system utilizes a servo-driven indexing pocket conveyor, which efficiently receives pre-rolled joints and then singulates and dispenses them directly into rigid tubes or trays.

: The system utilizes a servo-driven indexing pocket conveyor, which efficiently receives pre-rolled joints and then singulates and dispenses them directly into rigid tubes or trays. High capacity : The Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System boasts a remarkable capacity to fill up to 3,000 joints per hour. This high production rate makes it suitable for meeting the demands of high-volume production environments.

: The Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System boasts a remarkable capacity to fill up to 3,000 joints per hour. This high production rate makes it suitable for meeting the demands of high-volume production environments. Customizable configurations : The system can be easily configured to dispense pre-rolls in any desired orientation or configuration, accommodating the unique needs of each business.

: The system can be easily configured to dispense pre-rolls in any desired orientation or configuration, accommodating the unique needs of each business. Integration with downstream machines : Canapa's system seamlessly integrates with its own downstream machines, namely the KAPR capper and LBLR labeling machines, per the release.

: Canapa's system seamlessly integrates with its own downstream machines, namely the KAPR capper and LBLR labeling machines, per the release. Modular design: The Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System follows Canapa's commitment to modular design.

Image by Canapa Solution: Tube labeling machine for cannabis pre-rolls

“The Automatic Pre-Roll Tube Loading System offers unparalleled efficiency, adaptability, and integration possibilities, empowering businesses to take their operations to new heights.”

