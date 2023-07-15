Top Weed Stains: The 8 Best Mint Cultivars

This article was originally published on Weedmaps and appears here with permission.

There are more than a few refreshing cultivars sitting pretty on the shelves of your local dispensary, and if you've yet to explore the minty phenotypes available, there are certainly a few notes to consider.

Many cultivars with brisk, minty terpene profiles are bred from parent strains rich in secondary terpenes like carvacrol, nepetalactone, thymol, beta-phellandrene, and methyl chavicol — all of which tend to fly under the radar due to the very limited amounts found in cannabis. Still, as one mint leaf can change the flavor of an entire pitcher of water, these terpenes can greatly contribute to the anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, and antimicrobial properties of your favorite herb.

The mint cultivars below share a common attribute: a minty exhale that belies a super dank high. For those already in tune with the mint phenomenon, or novice consumers exploring mysterious terpene profiles, these eight strains can help refresh an otherwise skunk-tastic stashbox.

Kush Mints

Arguably the most prolific parent strain of the mint universe is Kush Mints, itself a hybrid cross of Bubba Kush and fellow popular parent Animal Mints. It reportedly delivers a potent, balanced stream of prized effects, with consumers describing a swooning body high that is loose and effortless, as well as sparkling head highs that twinkle with euphoria. THC averages are typically above 20%, so newbies and low-tolerance consumers should proceed with caution.

Expect a woody, earthy nose with a hint of mint and a brisk, grassy exhale.

Mint Lemonade

Those on the hunt for a bright-eyed daytime strain should consider Mint Lemonade as part of their wake-n-bake routine. This cross of Lemon G and SinMint Cookies features a peppy high alongside smooth physical relaxation that's simultaneously chill and buzzy.

Consumers report an invigorating high that's giggly, uplifting, and mostly responsive to the smoker's resting state (ie: peppy in the AM, chill in the PM).

Expect a bright citrus nose and botanical, minty exhale.

Mint Milano

You don't have to be a Cookies stan to appreciate the sweet profile featured in this cross of GSC and Wedding Cake. But Mint Milano is more than just a delightful, patisserie scented cultivar, it also reportedly delivers a blissful cerebral high and a tranquil body buzz that's mild enough for day use. Therapeutic consumers report relief from chronic pain and stress.

Expect an earthy, sweet aroma infused with mint, and a bright, citrus exhale.

Mint Smash

This cross of Kush Mints and Mai Thai is a relaxed cultivar that reportedly delivers soft, tranquilizing effects that are relaxing without being sedative. Consumers report pie-in-the-sky cerebral highs that are euphoric and smooth, and silky body highs that are heavy before becoming relentlessly munchy.

Expect a citrus mint nose and commensurate exhale.

Thin Mint

A premium phenotype of GSC, Thin Mint's genetics are featured in many mint-infused cultivars. Thin Mint's genetics feature the infamously peppy Durban Poison, though it's a decidedly mellow strain. This evenly-balanced cultivar delivers robust psychotropic effects in the head and big healing energy in the body. Therapeutic consumers report relief from chronic pain and inflammation.

Expect a minty, chemical nose and a sweet, earthy exhale with a lingering mint aftertaste.

Wifi Mints

Also known as White Fire Mints, this cross of Animal Mints and White Fire #43 is a contemporary fave, reportedly delivering a deep stone with the potential to creep up on unsuspecting tokers. Described effects include an uplifted, giggly head high balanced enough for social efforts or solo stoning, and heavily calming body effects that arrive like a weighted blanket, so prepare accordingly.

Expect a sweet, gassy nose and a berry-infused diesel exhale.

Animal Mints

Bred from Thin Mint and Fire OG, this is a popular mint strain that delivers balanced effects. Fans of Animal Mints describe cerebral highs that evaporate the leftovers from a stressful day, and a soft physical sedation that soothes away rough edges. Therapeutic consumers report relief from cramps, muscle spasms, and stress.

Expect a sour, gassy nose and a cookie-sweet exhale.

Margy Mints

An exquisitely balanced strain beloved by dedicated potheads is Margy Mints, a harmonious mashup of Kush Mints and Frozen Margy. Its effects transcend that of its parents, with consumers reporting cushiony body highs that feel cotton soft without too much heft, and bright, cerebral highs that are both creative and euphoric.

Pro tip: these creeper effects are potent, so start slow to build your perfect high.

Expect a funky fruit salad aroma and a minty, lemon exhale.