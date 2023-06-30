EXCLUSIVE: Bruce Linton Talks Changing Perceptions Of Cannabis On 'The Raz Report'

Bruce Linton, founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth Corp CGC, sat down with Benzinga founder Jason Raznick on Friday’s episode of “The Raz Report” to discuss his entry into the cannabis industry, its shifting regulations and laws and the potential for medical and recreational use in the future.

Linton’s journey into the cannabis industry was sparked by observing a shift in government policies, and he likens it to the onset of the cellular era.

“Cannabis to me was very similar, right? We’re going to go from putting people in jail or trying to suppress, to regulate. And to me, anytime the government switches from being an oppression engine to a regulation engine, it’s a tsunami of opportunity.”

Changing Perspectives On Cannabis: Looking beyond the U.S., Linton named the Netherlands as an example of a country shifting its approach to cannabis.



Despite the popular belief that cannabis has been legal in the Netherlands for ages, Linton said the Dutch government is now looking to regulate the source of cannabis to create jobs, inspect the product and potentially increase tax revenue. He predicts a similar trend across Europe in the next few years.



Linton does not smoke cannabis, but strongly advocates for people having the freedom to choose what works for them; he said he advocates for anyone feeling remorse or guilt about using cannabis.

Linton addressed the rapidly changing perception of cannabis, noting how the stigma has decreased significantly over the last decade. His mother, a longtime patient of Canopy Growth, has benefited from using cannabis for sleep, he said.



Linton On Cannabis Regulation: Raznick and Linton discussed regulation of the cannabis industry. While cannabis is now legal in about half of U.S. states, the federal government has yet to regulate the drug. The federal government will eventually regulate the industry, in Linton’s view; he said cannabis is the “biggest untaxed commercial stream that exists on the planet right now.”

When asked what he’s most proud of, Linton highlighted the global conversation around cannabis, the attraction of the capital markets to the industry and the beginning of scientific research into the benefits of cannabis. He’s optimistic about the potential applications of cannabinoids for weight loss, animal care and other areas.

Reflecting on his journey, Linton commented, “What we’ve done is begin to dismiss more and more the stereotypical perceptions, which makes it a legitimate file for discussion.”

