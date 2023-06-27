Exclusive: Search Trends Reveal America's Fascination With Psychedelics And Cannabis

A shift is occurring in America's consciousness and search habits as the nation plunges headfirst into the psychedelics and cannabis revolution, an analysis by SEMRush SEMR provided exclusively to Benzinga has found. As legislation eases and perceptions change, US Google search trends between January 2020 and May 2023 have given insight into what's capturing America's curiosity in the realm of psychedelics and cannabis.

Most notably, ayahuasca, shrooms and psilocybin have topped the list of psychedelics-related searches, reflecting the growing interest in these substances, often linked to self-exploration, spiritual awakening and potential therapeutic uses. But search trends are revealing more than just a casual interest: they show a shift towards a desire for personal experiences and knowledge acquisition.

See also: Jaden Smith On The Power Of Psychedelics: 'Nature Has So Many Of The Keys And Secrets We're Looking For'

Searches for shroom candy bars have exploded by a staggering 28,900%. Queries for magic mushrooms gummies and psychedelic chocolate have similarly surged, showcasing an appetite for palatable and user-friendly forms of these historically taboo substances. However, alongside this increase in interest in consumption, there's a parallel growth in the search for knowledge about these substances. Queries like "how much shrooms should you take" and "growing psychedelic mushrooms books" have seen drastic rises, reflecting a thoughtful, cautious approach to these powerful substances.

See also: Video: 'Moms On Mushrooms Are Gonna Change The Whole Society,' Says Zappy Zapolin Before Presenting Rick Doblin Award

This exploration of the psychedelic realm isn't confined to any single region, as search trends show nationwide interest. Searches for "peyote Las Vegas" and "ayahuasca retreat Miami" have spiked, highlighting the popularity of such experiences in locations historically tied to hedonism and soul-searching respectively.

In the realm of cannabis, the search landscape has seen a similar surge. "Sativa," "wedding cake strain" and "indica" are leading the pack. The comparison of sativa vs indica also topped the list of other popular cannabis searches, underscoring a clear quest for understanding the contrasting effects of these two primary types of cannabis.

An intriguing facet of the cannabis search trends is the emergence of location and activity-specific queries. Searches like "pure Michigan strain" and "sativa or indica for gaming" have seen drastic increases, showing that consumers are interested in finely tuning their cannabis experiences.

See also: Aaron Rodgers Talks Ayahuasca And Empathy: 'Real Compassion Is You Get Right Down There And Cry The Same Tears'

While it's exciting to watch these trends unfold, they also underscore a critical need for robust education, responsible usage and comprehensive policy and law reform. The rise in searches for "how long does cannabis induced psychosis last" and "cannabis hyperemesis syndrome" is a potent reminder of the risks that can come with misuse and a lack of knowledge.

As America's psychedelic and cannabis horizons broaden, the landscape will undoubtedly continue to evolve. SEMRush's search analysis shines a light on the burgeoning trends, offering an insightful glimpse into the curiosity, interest, and concerns driving this revolution.

Continue reading: Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Donates $5M For Psychedelics Research, But Isn't Supporting Chris Christie Yet