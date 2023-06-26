FDA Guidance On Psychedelics Research, Alabama Cannabis Regulator Under Fire And More Reg Updates

Legal Hurdle Around Alabama Cannabis Licensing Process Heats Up

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission Is getting sued by yet another cannabis company as a legal hurdle around the state's flawed cannabis licensing process heats up.

Alabama Always LLC filed the lawsuit in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Thursday, reported AL.com.

The company requests the court to grant a temporary restraining order regarding the licensing.

Alabama's cannabis regulator has indefinitely suspended all licensing for cultivators, dispensaries and related businesses involved in the state's fledgling medical marijuana program on the heels of an emergency meeting held by the commission earlier this month.

Initially, the commission awarded 21 licenses for medical cannabis production, testing, transportation and distribution under the 2021 legalization law.

In addition, the three organizations that already brought a lawsuit against the commission this year are Redbud Remedies, Med Shop Dispensary and Thera True Alabama.

FDA Releases Draft Guidance For Psychedelics Research

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has drawn up a draft guidance outlining the distinctive factors scientists have to bear in mind while studying psychedelics, reported Marijuana Moment.

This is the first of its kind of guidance that the agency has released.

On the heels of the bipartisan congressional lawmakers filing a measure that sought the issuance of such a document, FDA came up with a 14-page draft guidance on Friday.

"Psychedelic drugs show initial promise as potential treatments for mood, anxiety and substance use disorders," said Tiffany Farchione, director of the Division of Psychiatry in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. "Sponsors evaluating the therapeutic potential of these drugs should consider their unique characteristics when designing clinical studies."

Farchione said psychedelics are "still investigational products."

Reps. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) filed H.R.4242 on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Wants Congress To Urge VA To Study Medical Marijuana For Veterans

Rep. Lou Correa (D-CA) sought support from House Veterans' Affairs Committee for his VA Medicinal Cannabis Research Act on Thursday at a Member Day hearing, reported Marijuana Moment.

"All my legislation asks for is for the VA to do some research into what cannabis is good for and what it is not good for," Correa said. "We're simply asking the question, and we want the VA to answer the question."

Heated Debate Over Cannabis Product Packaging In Missouri

As of August 1, cannabis product packaging in Missouri can make future only limited colors, while the name of the brand or label can't be bigger than the word "marijuana," reported KMOV. Featuring any cartoon, animal, person or fruit on the cannabis product packaging will be prohibited.

Meanwhile, a months-long discussion around the issue is heating up.

Jason Crady, co-owner of Missouri Wild Alchemy, an O'Fallon-based cannabis dispensary, said a lot is about to change.

"What we have on the shelf, I don't think, but two brands would potentially be compliant with this new regulation," he said.

Drew Lammert, who runs three Kind Goods, dispensaries, cited the state constitution – the part it says that "under all circumstances, any such regulation shall be no more stringent than comparable state regulations on the advertising and promotion of alcohol sales."

He says the current rule is "violating the constitutional amendment," referring to alcohol products with packaging often featuring cartoons.

Minnesota Supreme Court Announces Applications For Marijuana Expungements Board

The Minnesota Supreme Court is searching for a nominee to serve in a marijuana expungement panel concerning the state's newly enacted legalization law, reported Marijuana Moment.

A public notice posted this Wednesday detailed the makeup and responsibilities of the Cannabis Expungement Board, with their charge being to facilitate the sealing of records for individuals with eligible marijuana convictions.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay