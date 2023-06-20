Senator Backs Cannabis Banking Amid Controversial Local Marijuana Polling Restriction In Wisconsin

Wisconsin Governor Signs Bill Blocking Local Marijuana Legalization Advisory Questions

On Tuesday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D) signed a comprehensive bill that includes a controversial provision preventing local governments from including non-binding advisory questions on the ballot. These questions have historically been used to gauge public support for issues like marijuana legalization and abortion rights.

The legislation, primarily focused on revenue sharing and increasing funding for localities, was signed without direct mention of the advisory question issue, reported Marijuana Moment.

While Governor Evers praised the bill for empowering localities to raise sales tax rates, Democrats criticized the elimination of advisory questions.

U.S. Senator Advocates for Cannabis Business Banking Access

Meanwhile, U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville emerged as a strong advocate for the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act (SAFE Banking Act) of 2023, which aims to allow banks to provide financial services to state-sanctioned cannabis businesses without facing penalties from federal regulators.

Last Wednesday, Tuberville emphasized the need for safe banking access for businesses operating legally in states where cannabis is legal. He expressed concerns about public safety, highlighting the risks associated with cash transactions in the cannabis industry.

The legislation was reintroduced in April 2023 and is sponsored by Senators Steve Daines and Jeff Merkley, as well as Reps. Earl Blumenauer and David Joyce.

Photo by Neil Thomas on Unsplash.