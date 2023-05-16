GOP Rep. Dave Joyce Discusses Power Of Local Engagement In Cannabis Lobby With Benzinga Cannabis Insider

In a recent discussion on cannabis banking and legalization, Representative Dave Joyce (R-OH) joined Javier Hasse and Patrick Lane on Benzinga Cannabis Insider to discuss the challenges and opportunities around the issue. As a staunch advocate for cannabis banking, Rep. Joyce shared his insights and ongoing efforts to address the obstacles faced by the industry.

Opportunities In Diversity

Recognizing the challenge of creating a unified message within the diverse cannabis industry, which encompasses individual retailers and multi-state operators, Joyce stressed the significance of collaboration, setting realistic guidelines and establishing achievable goals to navigate the rapidly evolving market.

Reflecting on recent developments, Joyce expressed his appreciation for last week's Senate hearing on the SAFE Banking Act involving Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), chairman of the Senate Banking Committee.

Initially skeptical, Sen. Brown recognized the importance of advancing cannabis banking after witnessing the industry's precarious even dangerous situation of not having access to banks and financial institutions.

"I was honored to see the hearing yesterday over in the Senate with my Senator, Sherrod Brown, who didn't really come to the game enamored with it, but as things come around after he's got an opportunity to see what's going on in the state and talk to people who are actually in the industry and realizing how important it is to get something like this accomplished," Joyce told Benzinga Cannabis Insider.

‘The Most Effective Lobbying’

To address concerns held by some individuals, Joyce proposed inviting members of Congress, law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and sheriffs to visit cannabis operations, including grow facilities and dispensaries. This firsthand exposure would allow them to witness the legitimacy and regulated nature of the industry.

He noted that lobbying is about presenting a case for how a particular policy can be beneficial, efficient, or cost-effective, rather than involving secret bribes. He urged senators and representatives to interact with constituents in their districts, as local engagement allows for firsthand experience and dialogue.

“Lobbying is not about secret bribes but rather presenting a case for how a certain policy can be beneficial, efficient, or cost-effective. Local engagement with senators and representatives in their districts often has a greater impact and allows for firsthand experience and dialogue,” Joyce said.

Communicate With People On The Ground

“Some folks still fear negative consequences. To address this, inviting members of Congress to visit cannabis operations, such as grow facilities and dispensaries, helps them see the legitimacy and regulated nature of the industry. It's important to engage with law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and sheriffs to understand their concerns and incorporate their input into the legislation,” said Joyce who added that the most effective lobbying occurs when local individuals actively engage with their congresspeople during visits to their home districts.

‘Lobbying Is About Presenting A Case’

Joyce underscored the importance of witnessing the positive impact of cannabis businesses, such as those employing hundreds of thousands people and contributing to local economies through taxes.

“The best lobbying is done by local individuals who engage with their senators or congressmen when they are in their home districts. This allows for a firsthand understanding of the issue in action. It's important to witness the positive impact, such as seeing businesses that employ people. When the mayor praises them as valuable business partners, it demonstrates their positive presence within the community,” Joyce concluded.

To gain further insight from Rep. Dave Joyce on the pressing issue of cannabis banking, you can watch the full discussion here. Don't forget to subscribe to stay up to date with the latest cannabis news and interviews!

Related News

Photo by Mathyas Kurmann on Unsplash.