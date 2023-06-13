Bill Maher Lights Up With Wiz Khalifa, In A Stoned Hour-Long Interview They Discuss It All

Bill Maher, never shy about his own cannabis consumption and love for the plant, didn’t take long to light up a healthy-sized blunt on his Club Random podcast with his guest, rapper Wiz Khalifa.

In Maher’s hourlong, one-on-one interview show where he features a range of eclectic guests, with whom he talks about anything and everything, except politics.

Taped in his own home, the podcast started with both Maher and Khalifa relaxed in overstuffed leather chairs and puffing on their blunts as they pondered life’s pressing issues.

The more they puffed, the more philosophical they became although, like many stoned exchanges, their conversation waivered from serious to silly with little warning.

They went from party music, Ja Morant and Wiz's mother who smoked weed and always liked his music unless the lyrics were not mom-appropriate. Then they moved back to cannabis.

Maher shared that weed keeps him alert whether it's Indica or Sativa. Wiz stated his preference for Indica, to be expected based on his brand, Khalifa Kush, which he launched with Trulieve TCNNF in Pennsylvania this past December.

Then they moved on to marriage, parenting (Wiz has a 10-year-old son), schools and keeping up with your audience as they keep up with you.

“People sometimes want you to be your image, very badly, especially someone like. You’re not worried that they’re going to find you too reasonable here?” Maher asked.

“Yeah, no…that’s not an issue of mine. For my career, how I’m perceived, I’m not messy enough, I’m not crazy enough,” Khalifa said. “When you’re young, you don’t know the difference between your alter ego and who you really are.”

Maher chuckled. “Yeah, true, you ought to write a song about that.”

“For real,” Khalifa said. “I noticed that you don’t even really know the difference when you have such talents or a big personality, you don’t know when you’re being that character and when you’re being yourself.”

Maher: “Is that true of you?”

“It was before. When I was younger, I always felt like I would be a party animal forever. Now I love to be the life of the party and I love to just wake up and get turned on and be around the homies and do this and that.”

"This and that" often includes microdosing with gummies, Wiz added.

And then they turned serious again.

“Eight Billion People? How many people can Earth fit?" Wiz sounded genuinely concerned. "Elon Musk thinks we should keep having babies. He doesn’t think we have enough babies. I agree with him on most things, but not on that one."

Maher, who has no children, nodded in agreement. They relit their supersized joints and stared thoughtfully at the floor.

Watch the entire interview here: