Iconic TV Series 'Weeds' Reportedly Returning With Exciting Sequel - And Mary Louise Parker

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo

The sequel to the iconic 2000s stoner series "Weeds" promises to surprise fans with the plot, under the title "Weeds 4.20." This new installment will feature original lead Mary Louise Parker reprising the role of Nancy Botwin, the pot-dealing housewife.

After a long process of negotiations, the project will be carried out by Lions Gate Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: LGF-A)'s Starz channel. According to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, the sequel written and produced by Christian Torpe, creator of the popular Danish series "Rita," will take Nancy (played by Parker) to the city of Copenhagen.

See Also: Thanks To Weed, Every Cool Movie In The '90s Was A Stoner Movie

However, all is not certain. During an interview with Variety, former cast member Justin Kirk revealed that there have been rumors about different versions of the sequel, including a prequel with younger characters. Kirk expressed his uncertainty about the project and speculated that they may recast his character, Andy. "There are a million things that are said to be in some kind of development. My agents haven't mentioned it to me in a long time," he told Variety, according to Celebstoner.

Weeds Returns, But What's Left Of The Original Series?

The series concluded in 2012 after eight successful seasons on Showtime. The finale left Nancy Botwin in the era of legalization, having opened her own cannabis cafe. The "Weeds" sequel would be 10 years after the finale, exploring how Nancy has adapted to the changes in the marijuana industry.

"Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan is not involved in this project. But Lionsgate production company CEO Jon Feltheimer expressed his excitement in 2019 by announcing the active development of "Weeds 4.20" at Starz. Feltheimer stated that they are excited to collaborate again with Parker and promised a full launch for the sequel to the much-loved series.

Read Next: Miss Representation: Why Mainstream Cinema And TV Are In Debt With Stoner Women