Foley Hoag LLP Expands Cannabis Practice: Jeffrey Schultz Joins As Partner In NY Office

Jeffrey Schultz has joined Foley Hoag LLP as a partner in its Business Department and Cannabis Industry practice, where he will focus on corporate and securities law matters, early company financings and state-law cannabis regulatory matters.

Schultz, a resident in the firm’s New York office, was previously general counsel, CCO and partner at Navy Capital - one of the largest and longest-tenured private funds dedicated to investing in the cannabis industry.

"I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to Foley Hoag’s best-in-class cannabis practice group and work with their blue-chip client roster, and I’m particularly looking forward to providing an enhanced service to my clients, especially those in the bourgeoning New York cannabis industry as the rollout begins in earnest," Schultz told Benzinga.

Beyond traditional legal advice, Schultz uses his cannabis industry expertise and extensive network to assist companies of all sizes, from start-ups to publicly traded businesses, to develop creative and efficient financing solutions and strategic growth initiatives

The firm's Cannabis practice co-chair Jesse Alderman called Schultz one of the leading practitioners in New York where the market is poised to expand in the coming years.

"His depth of experience will prove to be a tremendous asset to our Cannabis practice and its clients. We welcome him to the team," Alderman said.

Benzinga Cannabis Awards

Foley Hoag was named the Best Cannabis Law Firm in the Benzinga Cannabis Awards at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago. The award is given to the law firm that “best understands the legal landscape in cannabis in the US and beyond.”

Foley Hoag has been at the forefront of the medical and adult-use cannabis industry since the very early stages of its regulation and legalization in specific states. The firm has represented cannabis clients in transactions in many U.S. states and Canada.

Courtesy photo of Jeffrey Schultz