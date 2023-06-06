Cannabis-Related Hospitalizations Drive Up Costs And Stays In Massachusetts Hospitals, Study Finds

A recent study conducted at Tufts Medical Center revealed that hospitalizations linked to regular cannabis use may be driving up costs and stays for hospitals in Massachusetts.

The research, published in May, focused on an extremely rare condition known as cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), which causes recurrent episodes of vomiting in individuals who are regular and long-term cannabis consumers.

About The Study

Following the legalization of recreational marijuana in 2016, the study found an increase in CHS-related hospitalizations and the cost of caring for these patients at Tufts Medical Center, reported Boston Business Journal.

By analyzing admissions between 2012 and 2021, researchers selected patients who had a diagnosis of cannabis abuse or dependence and were admitted to the hospital due to vomiting.

According to the researchers, out of approximately 10,000 patients diagnosed with cannabis use or dependence, around 500 were hospitalized with vomiting. However, the study's analysis concentrated on a subset of 72 patients to ensure that their vomiting was attributed to CHS rather than another cause.

Findings: Patient demographics remained similar before and after legalization, but there was an increase in hospital resource utilization after legalization, including longer stays and a greater need for antiemetics.

Furthermore, post-legalization admissions were independently associated with extended hospital stays, as confirmed by multivariate linear regression.

The study also revealed a substantial increase in the mean cost of hospitalization for CHS post-legalization, even after adjusting for medical inflation.

Expenses related to intravenous fluid administration and endoscopy were among the contributing factors to the higher costs.

Hospitalization for putative CHS during the post-legalization period was a significant predictor of increased costs.

These findings emphasize the need to consider the impact of cannabis legalization on hospitalizations, costs, and length of stay for CHS-related cases.

Addressing the recognition and costs of cannabis-related conditions is crucial for future clinical practice strategies and health policies as cannabis use continues to rise.

Image Credits: Kindel Media By Pexels And Marcio Jose Bastos Silva By Shutterstock