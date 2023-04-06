Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome Patient With Recurrent Nephrolithiasis: A Case Study

Chronic cannabis use can cause Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), a condition characterized by cyclic vomiting and abdominal pain.

This condition can lead to dehydration, electrolyte imbalances and renal failure, increasing the risk of nephrolithiasis or kidney stones, per a study published in Cureus.

A Case Study

A 28-year-old man with a history of kidney stones and CHS, marijuana and tobacco abuse presented to the emergency department with severe pain, nausea and vomiting. He also reported darker urine due to dehydration from vomiting.

However, his pain improved with treatment, including fluids, pain medication and antibiotics.

Findings: The increased use of cannabinoids for recreational purposes may increase the incidence of CHS. The case described in the study highlights that CHS should be considered in chronic cannabis users with multiple episodes of vomiting and abdominal pain.

According to the study, treatment for CHS includes IV fluid replacement, symptomatic management, and rehabilitation, with options like benzodiazepines, antiepileptics, and antipsychotics. Moreover, the prevention of recurrent renal stones in CHS involves abstinence and adequate hydration.

In conclusion, the increasing use of cannabinoids, both medically and recreationally, has led to the emergence of CHS.

Further research is needed to fully understand the effects of cannabinoids on the endocannabinoid system and their impact on kidney function, particularly in young adults who show symptoms of CHS. However, healthcare professionals should monitor chronic cannabis users for potential complications, concluded the study.

Dr. Borisav Stoev, the chair of emergency services at Saint Peter's University Hospital, recently said that it is not yet clear how much marijuana needs to be consumed to trigger CHS, even though edible forms of marijuana tend to have a delayed effect and possibly lead to unintended overuse.

Photo: Courtesy Of Robina Weermeijer On Unsplash