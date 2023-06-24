A Weed Tourist's Guide To Michigan: Cannabis Laws And Best Things To Do While High

Since legalizing cannabis for recreational use in 2018, Michigan's weed scene has blossomed. If you're visiting the Great Lake State, it offers adventurous travelers much in the way of art, culture, food, and fun — all of which pair nicely with the local bud.

From Detroit to Mackinac Island, here's our guide to 420-friendly places in Michigan.

Cannabis Laws In Michigan

Before diving into all the amazing dispensaries that Michigan has to offer, know that the state has several years under its belt with an adult-use cannabis market and has cultivated an eclectic and diverse weed scene that offers much to be enjoyed.

When seeking out the best smoke spots in Michigan, keep in mind that not everywhere is equally cannabis-friendly. Legally, you're allowed to consume cannabis on private property and in your own home. Adult-use, or recreational, consumers may purchase up 2.5 ounces of cannabis at a time with no more than 15 grams in the form of concentrate.

The state's adult-use retailers are regulated by the Cannabis Regulatory Agency along with the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) for medical patients.

Detroit

Forget Motor City, we could soon be calling Detroit the Motorbreath City with its growing array of dispensaries, head shops, and even gardening centers that cater to weed lovers.

Best Things To Do While High In Detroit:

Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor is one of the most 420-friendly destinations in Michigan. Since decriminalizing cannabis in 1972, the city has hosted the beloved annual Hash Bash and is home to an impressive array of dispensaries, grow operations, bakeries, and high-tech testing labs.

Best Things To Do While High In Ann Arbor:

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids is perhaps best known for its impressive craft beer scene, but as the second largest city in the state, it also boasts a vibrant arts scene and bustling nightlife — not to mention its flourishing weed scene.

If you're keen on exploring 420-friendly Michigan, Grand Rapids is not to be missed.

Best Things To Do While High In Grand Rapids:

Lansing

If you're visiting Michigan's capital, you might be tempted to take in a Spartan's game or check out one of over a dozen wineries, breweries, and distilleries in the area. But for the weed lovers out there, we have a couple of additional suggestions for activities to do while high.

Best Things To Do While High In Lansing:

  • Grab a Pleasanteas THC Raspberry Tea and sip it while you make your way over to the Broad Art Museum. Not only is the building itself a trippy feat of modern architecture, but you'll find a collection of contemporary art that is always free to visit.
  • Next, it's only a short walk over to the MSU Dairy Store for some locally made artisan ice cream and cheese. Enjoy a Galenas Hans Solo Burger Pre-Roll on your way over to pair your dairy indulgence with some locally grown craft cannabis.

Kalamazoo

If you're into destinations that can effortlessly blend quaint architecture and tree-lined side streets with a laid-back city vibe, then you'll love Kalamazoo.

Downtown you'll find much in the way of restaurants, shops, craft breweries, and nightlife, but there's a green side of Kalamazoo — aside from the natural beauty you'll find at the Nature Center — that you'll want to explore.

Best Things To Do While High In Kalamazoo:

Traverse City

As America's Cherry Capital, Traverse City is a sweet little destination nestled along the bottom of the Grand Traverse Bay. With ample opportunity for outdoor adventuring and a well-reputed local wine scene, Traverse City's weed scene is set to expand now that it's officially green-lit recreational cannabis use.

Best Things To Do While High In Traverse City:

Flint

When in the birthplace of General Motors, it's fitting that you might fill your time motoring around and exploring Flint's arts, sports, and restaurant scenes.

Flint is also home to the state's largest county park system, with over 11,000 acres of parks and nature areas for you to explore, not to mention the fun things to do while stoned in Flint.

Best Things To Do While High In Flint:

Mackinac Island

When you really want to feel like you've gotten away from it all, head to Mackinac Island. Located off the northern tip of the state on Lake Huron, Mackinac Island is a unique destination that boasts no cars and no chain hotels.

Best Things To Do While High On Mackinac Island:

