Motherhood Brought Her To Marijuana, Now She's In A C-Suite At A Global Weed Brand

“Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.” Theodore Roosevelt.

In this crazy world, it’s hard enough to find a decent job, but it’s nearly a miracle to land one that you're passionate about, is meaningful and provides a good living. Every job has its challenges and not everyone springs out of bed with the same drive to rush off to work. But, when a personal story and passion align, it's much easier.

Cannabis is a unique industry for various reasons, one of which is the contradiction between its legal status, or lack thereof, and the numerous verifiable medicinal benefits it provides. Hence, it's no surprise that many in the space got into it for personal and medical reasons.

One of them is Tara Rozalowsky, chief growth officer at one of the biggest Canadian cannabis operators Canopy Growth CGC.

How Motherhood Brought Her To Cannabis

First and foremost, Rozalowsky is a mom. For that very reason, she got into the cannabis industry.

“I always knew about the wellness and health benefits of cannabis, but it was my son and my concern for his health that grew my interest in this powerful plant and made me an advocate,” Rozalowsky told Benzinga. “Over six years ago, my son was diagnosed with epilepsy with tonic-clonic seizures, which immediately prompted me to dive deep into progressive health and wellness solutions.”

After substantial research, she found “compelling evidence of the beneficial clinical effects of cannabinoids, particularly in relation to specific medical conditions like epilepsy.”

What could be a more compelling motive? Rozalowsky talks about how it all happened.

Before joining Canopy Growth she spent 11 years with S.C. Johnson, and seven years with Conagra Brands CAG where she was instrumental in closing $1 billion in annual sales across multiple food brands. The experience she gained at these leading CPG companies turned out to be very valuable in cannabis.

“I am actively contributing to a must-win industry, aiming to assist not only my son but also others who may find relief from cannabis, be it for medical or recreational purposes,” she said. Benzinga was eager to hear more.

Benzinga: Please tell us something more about yourself and Canopy.

“I joined the Canopy team in 2020 when I was brought on as the company’s vice president of marketing and was later appointed as the interim chief product officer in 2022. Since then, my role has been instrumental in developing, launching, and enhancing products and brands across Canopy’s portfolio. I have also served on the company’s executive management committee since 2021,” she said.

“Throughout my time at Canopy, I’ve had some incredible career highlights. From overseeing the launch of award-winning products and brands, including Martha Stewart CBD, to leading the company’s strategy and positioning of product portfolio by leveraging best-in-class insights to align our products and brands to consumers’ needs. “

Benzinga: What is your main motivation for working in the cannabis space?

“My son is the number one reason I continue to be a cannabis advocate and am so committed to this industry. I really do believe in our vision of unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.”

‘Intention And Presence’

Benzinga: How do you juggle motherhood and your successful career?

“While it's not always easy, I do always remember that it's a privilege to wear the many hats that I do. I have the honor of guiding a beautiful little boy through the joys and trials of childhood and the opportunity of contributing to something incredibly important to our society – Canopy Growth and the evolving cannabis industry. I find that in all things, it's less about juggling and more about intention and presence.”

Benzinga: Is the stigma around cannabis fading?

“Yes, the stigma around cannabis is evolving every day, and I think many more people are starting to see the benefits of cannabis because brands are doing an excellent job of driving education and identifying ways to meet consumer needs through various cannabis formats.

“For example, we launched Martha Steward CBD back in 2020, on the heels of COVID, and this new brand allowed us to tap into curious-cannabis consumers or non-users. These products came in flavors inspired by Martha's own garden, adding a personal touch. By capitalizing on Martha's renowned expertise in curating delightful things and her genuine enthusiasm for CBD, we successfully made CBD less mysterious and intimidating for many people. As a result, Martha Stewart CBD swiftly rose to the top, becoming a leading brand in its category.”

Benzinga: What's the next big step for Canopy?

“Like others in our competitive set, Canopy Growth has faced challenges related to regulatory complexity in Canada and stalled legalization in the U.S. but we have worked hard over the last year to transform ourselves to best meet the opportunities and needs of the industry. Our Tweed brand has had a power resurgence, we are among the Top 10 brands in Canada, and we will be launching new products and formats later this year. We also are working to further the momentum created from the launch of Canopy USA and will have some updates on this soon. Oh, and if you’re an NHL fan, check out BioSteel at this year’s playoffs.”