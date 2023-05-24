High Seas Showdown: Cruise Line's Solution To Combat Weed Consumption On Board

As the wave of cannabis legalization sweeps across the country, the travel industry finds itself grappling with a thorny issue: marijuana consumption on cruise ships.

Passengers embarking on voyages may be accustomed to recreational marijuana being legal in their home states, only to find that it is prohibited on the cruise ship and at their cruise destinations.

What was legally obtained in one jurisdiction suddenly becomes illegal in another, leaving travelers at risk of arrest and severe legal consequences.

No Hiding From The Canine Sniffers Onboard

Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Corp CCL, has taken a firm stance on enforcing cannabis restrictions on its ships and it is implementing an unexpected solution to address the issue.

While the ban on cannabis consumption is in line with federal law, enforcement has been inconsistent. However, Carnival has now introduced drug detection dogs as part of its strategy to curb weed consumption on board, reported The Street.

Carnival brand ambassador John Heald shed light on how his company handles individuals attempting to bring weed onboard. While specific details regarding how they train the drug detection dogs training and what their responsibilities are a trade secret, Heald said the dogs make a significant contribution to curbing illegal marijuana.

Extending Enforcement Measures: According to Heald, drug detection dogs are utilized not only during embarkation but also periodically during cruises. This additional measure aims to identify passengers who may have scored drugs during port visits and to prevent breaking the cannabis restrictions on the ship.

Consequences of Non-Compliance: Cruise passengers caught with cannabis on board are typically removed from the ship at the next port.

As the battle between cannabis consumption and cruise regulations rages, Carnival Cruise sets sail with its pioneering solution, ensuring a smoother voyage for all on board.

Photo: Courtesy Of Christian Lambert On Unsplash