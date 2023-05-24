Oregon Cannabis Saga Continues, GOP-Led Marijuana Bill Struck Down And More Pot Regulations

Workers Call For Removal Of House Lawmakers After Killing Cannabis Unionization

Scandals related to the cannabis industry in Oregon are piling up. On the heels of the news that Gov. Tina Kotek (D) was aware of former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s consulting contract in connection with a cannabis business prior to the release of an audit in April, Oregon workers are now calling for the removal of House lawmakers for killing a bill that would allow cannabis workers to more easily unionize, reported Oregon Live.

On Monday, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 announced its recall effort against Rep. Paul Holvey (D) – a state House speaker pro tempore.

“Oregon workers are calling for the removal of Representative Holvey after his repeated attacks on their livelihoods,” union president Dan Clay said in a statement. “He has shown that his allegiance lies with large corporations, not with Oregonians.

2023 Q1 California, Cannabis Tax Revenues, Exceed $200M

California garnered over $216 million in cannabis tax revenue so far this year, reported KTLA, citing data from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

The total sum includes $104.3 million from the cannabis excise tax, and $111.9 in sales tax revenue, representing a slight drop from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Jersey City To Cap Number Of Marijuana Operators

The City Council intends to pass a cap on cannabis licenses for dispensaries and other firms. The move would cap the number of weed shops in the city to 48 dispensaries or 8 per ward, reported KTLA.

The latest push would put an end to Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB)’s meetings to approve new dispensaries, as well as limit the number of cannabis consumption lounges to 12 or 2 per ward. In addition, it also proposes that three cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors would be allowed to operate in the city.

GOP-Led Marijuana Proposals Killed In Key House Committee

Two GOP-led proposals that sought to legalize marijuana and undertake a federal study into “the prevalence of fentanyl-tainted” cannabis will not make it to the House floor for a vote as House Rules Committee rejected both during Monday’s hearing, reported Marijuana Moment.

An amendment to the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) sought to federally deschedule marijuana, while a proposal from Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-FL) would have required the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to carry out a study into marijuana tainted with fentanyl.

Critical Deadline Approaches On Medical Cannabis Expansion In Texas Senate

A Texas Senate committee must pass legislation expanding access to medical cannabis for Texans with chronic pain by Wednesday - or else the bill will die, reported CW39 Houston News.

HB 1805 from Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, passed the Texas House 127-19 in April. The legislation has been pending action in the Texas Senate Committee on Water, Agriculture, and Rural Affairs for weeks.

Under the measure, doctors could recommend medical cannabis instead of opioids to patients with chronic pain caused by a myriad of conditions.

New York Senate Committee Votes To Legalize Safe Consumption Sites For Drug Use

The Senate Health Committee greenlighted a measure to allow the establishment of a state-sanctioned overdose prevention center proposed by Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D) by voice vote on Tuesday, reported Marijuana Moment.

The bill that would allow users of illicit drugs to do so in a medically supervised environment is now heading to the Finance Committee for consideration.

Photo: Courtesy of Ramdlon, ganjaspliffstoreuk by Pixabay