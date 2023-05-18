The Flaming Lips, Eric Andre & Reggie Watts And Many More At MAPS 2023 Psychedelic Event

MAPS’ Psychedelic Science 2023 is taking place this June in Denver. The show, hosted by producers of Netflix’s NFLX “Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics,” Good Trip Studios and AEG Presents Rocky Mountains, features performances by comics Eric Andre and Reggie Watts with live music by The Flaming Lips, on June 22.

Titled “Have a Good Trip,” the experience will also include the immersive Fascinated By Everything’s Psychedelic Mixtape Live by producer, composer and remixer DJ Chris Holmes and other special guests.

A portion of the show’s proceeds will go to MAPS for the advancement of psychedelic research, reform and education. Presale tickets are available to registered conference attendees as of May 18 and general ticket sales will be offered beginning May 19.

With 10,000 attendees and counting, Psychedelic Science will offer panels, workshops and lectures by leaders and visionaries in psychedelic research, education, policy, business, culture and communities.

Featured speakers include NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers; author and journalist Michael Pollan; US Olympian Sasha Cohen; Whole Foods co-founder John Mackey; famed mycologist Paul Stamets; musician Melissa Etheridge; Dr. Jullie Holland; neuroscientist Carl Hart and best-selling author Wade Davis.

The conference will also host speakers from the FDA, a leader of the Yawanawa tribe, Tactogen’s CEO Matthew Baggott and How to Change Your Mind’s co-director Lucy Walker as well as state-level representatives working on psychedelics reform bills, MAPS strategic initiative officer Liana Gillooly and its director of policy and advocacy Ismail L. Ali told Lucid News.

Conversations will include topics like drug policy activism and reform, educational content for practitioners, entheogenic churches, climate activism and the connection between different American tribes.

Meanwhile, the interactive art area Deep Space will act as a “festival-like environment inside of the conference” or “an expression of contemporary psychedelic culture” with music and interactive experiences including bodily practices done within a community framework.

Director Ali said the prior Psychedelic Science conference in 2017, “felt like the beginning of elders transitioning their information to younger generations,” and that he views the last six years as the continuation of that line of work.

“We’ve curated programming to demonstrate that some of the leading voices engaging with the biggest issues of our time – from climate and AI ethics to social media’s impact on mental health and what’s happening in our democracy – are from people who’ve been influenced by psychedelics,” added Gillooly. “We’ve been part of defining American culture for a very long time. This event is an expression of how solidly we have built this movement, how rigorous the science is, and how careful we have been about conducting research to verify the thesis and claims.”

Photo: Benzinga edit with photo by Gennady Danilkin on Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons.