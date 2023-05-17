Michigan Civil Service Commission Considers Ending Pre-Employment Cannabis Testing For Gov Workers

Michigan officials are moving closer to the idea of ending pre-employment cannabis testing for most government job applicants and providing those who have been penalized in the past over positive THC tests with the opportunity to have their sanctions revoked.

The Michigan Civil Service Commission released the proposed amendments last Friday and opened a public comment period on the two policies, reported the Detroit Free Press. The comment period is open until June 23. See below for how to participate.

“Michigan voters legalized marijuana’s medicinal use in 2008 and recreational use by adults in 2018. In light of these changes, commissioners have requested circulation for public comment of potential regulation amendments to end the pre-employment testing requirement for marijuana for classified employees hired into non-test-designated positions,” wrote John Gnodtke, the state personnel director in a memo.

“Ending this pre-employment testing for marijuana would not affect the availability of reasonable-suspicion or follow-up testing for marijuana of classified employees, including candidates who become employees.”

The first change would amend the existing code that requires state agencies to drug test applicants for cannabis and other substances.

Other issues to be modified under the reform include changing the rule that penalizes people who in the past tested positive for a classified job and who faced a three-year ban from applying to other state agencies. Under the new rules, the commission is proposing that the current three-year sanction based on a positive test should be removed.

Public comments on the amendments can be submitted to the commission by June 23 or emailed to MCSC-OGC@mi.gov.

Photo: Michigan State capital government website