TILT Holdings Pledges 'Frugality' As Core Value As Q1 Revenue Dives 5% After Steep Losses In 2022

TILT's shares were trading higher by 12.75% at the time of market close on Monday, at $0.057 per share.

Interim CEO Tim Conder, who took the reins at Tilt in late April amid a C-suite shakeup said his mission this year will be to “optimize our operations, instill frugality as a core value, and hold ourselves and our team to high levels of accountability.”

TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF, a global provider of cannabis business solutions, reported its financial and operating results for Q1 2023 late Monday.

