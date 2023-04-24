TILT Holdings Appoints Tim Conder Interim CEO In C-Suite Shakeup

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. TILT TLLTF announced that Gary Santo stepped down as CEO.

Board member Tim Conder took on the role of Interim CEO, effective April 21.

This is the latest among several major industry leadership changes, including Flora Growth Corp.'s FLGC naming Hussein Rakine as its new CEO following Luis Merchan's resignation.

Conder has been a board member since 2019 and previously served as previously served as TILT president and COO

“Tim has served TILT as an executive leader, director, and trusted advisor for more than four years, and is familiar with our business strategy, executive team, and financial objectives," TILT board chair John Barravecchia said in a prepared statement.

Mark Scatterday, former CEO of TILT, has also been appointed as a senior advisor focused on the company's Jupiter inhalation business.

Scatterday, who founded of Jupiter Research, led TILT until May 2021 and was board chair through December 2022.

On Monday evening, TILT closed at $0.06 per share and was down 3.54%.

Image by Benzinga