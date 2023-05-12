Calling All Canna-Loving Moms! Unleash Inner Green Goddess With This Mother's Day Gift Guide

Mother's Day is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the incredible women in our lives. While traditional gifts like flowers and chocolates are always appreciated, why not surprise your cannabis-loving mom with something unique and tailored to her interests?

In this article, Benzinga presents a curated cannabis gift guide, featuring a selection of thoughtful presents that are perfect for the canna-mom in your life.

Her Highness

Ignite your senses this Mother's Day with Her Highness Pleasure Oil at an irresistible price of $60. Indulge in the luxurious and expertly formulated CBD-infused experience by Allison Krongard and Laura Eisman, designed to deliver enhanced muscle relaxation for the ultimate indulgence. “Her Highness worked with a professional female herbalist to concoct the most powerful sex topical women can buy,” per its website. Available in the NYC area and conveniently online.

Sit back, relax, and let the magic unfold because you deserve it, Mom!

Image By Her Highness

TONIC CBD

Give your mom the ultimate wellness gift this Mother's Day with TONIC CBD's TONIC Flight! Priced at just $50, this variety pack of targeted oils, including Flex, O.G., Chill, Grounded and Chronic, is designed to cater to the diverse needs of moms from all walks of life. Treat your mom to the true essence of self-care and let her experience the magic of TONIC. Don't miss out on this perfect gift from the renowned female-owned brand!

Image By TONIC CBD

Snugbox

Introducing Snugbox, the ultimate luxury lockbox to safeguard your hidden treasures! Created by a visionary Brooklyn Mother seeking secure storage for her cannabis edibles, Snugbox understands the rise of "cannamoms" and the shift towards cannabis and micro-dosing as alternatives to alcohol, the company told Benzinga. Secure your Snugbox now through pre-orders on its website, ensuring a timely delivery just in time for Mother's Day. Don't miss out on this game-changing innovation, available on Share-a-Sale & Skimlinks, for only $179.

Image By Snugbox

Petra Mints

Elevate your mom's relaxation with Petra Mints, a stylish purse addition she'll love! These refreshing mint edibles can spark a micro-dosing revolution, perfect for the laid-back mom. With flavors from spicy to sour to sweet, each precisely-dosed mint bursts with a rich taste.

Containing just 2.5 mg of THC or less per serving, Petra Mints allow for easy exploration of the perfect dose, creating an elevated experience. Choose from flavors such as Citrus CBD, Pineapple, Tart Cherry, Moroccan Mint, Cinnamon CBD 1:1, and Blackberry CBN, catering to every mom's taste. Available in California, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, and Hawaii, and conveniently online, Petra Mints are the ultimate treat for relaxation.

Image By KIVA

Higher Standards

Level up your rolling game with the visually stunning K.Haring Tray by Higher Standards — from Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN). Designed in collaboration with legendary artist Keith Haring, this tray transforms your tabletop into a canvas of thought-provoking imagery. With ample space for rolling and mixing materials, it's a must-have for cool moms who appreciate functionality and artistic expression. Get your K.Haring Tray for just $60 and roll with style and substance. More designs are available on its website.

Image By Higher Standards

Whether she's an experienced cannabis enthusiast or just beginning to explore its benefits, these gifts are sure to bring joy and make Mother's Day extra special. It's important to remember that the legality of marijuana and cannabis-related products varies by state. Always be sure that you are following the applicable laws and regulations in your area when considering these gift ideas.

Happy Mother’s Day! ¡Feliz dia de la Madre!

Image Credits: Mark_Rimsky And Visualistka On Shutterstock