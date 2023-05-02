Psychedelics Reform Update: Arizona's MDMA Gets Gov's Signature, California, Minnesota & Missouri's Progress

Here's some EXCLUSIVE coverage from the event’s second edition:

Missouri : HB 1154 toward state research on psilocybin for depression, PTSD, substance use disorders and end-of-life care went through several passes, amendments, laid overs, and is now back on the House’s Formal Perfection Calendar as of April 25.

Minnesota : HF1884 , finally included in large-scale omnibus health bill HF 2930 in an amended version that creates a task force to address state law reform toward legalizing and regulating psychedelics medicine (namely psilocybin, MDMA and LSD) passed the state’s House floor and is now expected to move to a bicameral conference committee.

California : Sen. Wiener’s SB 58 legalizing possession, preparation, obtaining and transferring of specific amounts (ranging from 2-15 grams) of natural psychedelics for personal and facilitated use of the substances cleared the Appropriations Committee and is now heading to the Senate floor under an accelerated process skipping further committee consideration, first reported Marijuana Moment.

Arizona : HB 2489 or “The PTSD Treatment Act of 2023,” stating “any compound, mixture or preparation” containing MDMA that is both FDA-approved and DEA-down scheduled for the treatment of PTSD may be lawfully prescribed in the state, silently went over to the Governor’s desk, where it was finally approved on April 28.

Here’s a quick recap on the state-level psychedelics bills under discussion -besides Colorado’s measure regulating the state’s implementation framework- as of May 2:

