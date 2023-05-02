PharmaCann's Verilife Cannabis Workers Secure Wage Hike, Benefits After Joining Union

Over 100 workers at five Verilife cannabis stores in Illinois have joined unions, with Teamsters Local 777 reaching a tentative agreement that includes a 20% wage increase, additional full-time positions, guaranteed gratuities and employer-funded retirement contributions.

Verilife is a subsidiary of PharmaCann Inc., a Delaware corporation operating as "Verilife" in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

“This is a good example of how when employers work with us, we collaborate in a productive manner, and it benefits the workers, the employer, and the customer,” said Jim Glimco, president of Local 777. “Congratulations to everyone on the bargaining committee who worked incredibly hard to secure such a great deal.”

GTI Criticized For Failing To Match PharmaCann's Fair Labor Standards

The agreements were reached amid an ongoing "Unfair Labor Practice" strike at three Rise dispensaries, a brand owned by Green Thumb Industries GTBIF.

“PharmaCann’s willingness to be a rational, fair partner at the bargaining table stands in stark contrast to GTI – where the workers have been on a ULP strike for nearly a week – because the company won’t agree to give them similar wages and benefits included in these contracts,” said Peter Finn, Teamsters Western Region International VP and Food Processing Division Director. “We’re encouraging GTI to come to their senses so everyone can get back to work.”

Local 777 reported Verilife workers will be voting on the agreements “within the next few days.”

