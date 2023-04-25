Italy's Plans To Triple Cannabis Production In Doubt As Production Halts In Florence

The Italian military has suspended cannabis production at its Florence-based facility due to a "chronic shortage of personnel."

The suspension resulted in a three-month gap in supply for the estimated 50,000 patients relying on medical marijuana in the country, reported Business of Cannabis.

This setback puts the military's ambitions to triple its production capacity in 2023 to 1,500 pounds (roughly 700 kilograms) in doubt.

Italy's Army revealed its plans in January to produce cannabis-infused olive oil, which users can take in drop form.

The latest update led journalist Fabrizio Dentini to predict that Italy will not be able to produce 220 pounds (100 kg) this year.

Production was put on hold on April 5, according to Colonel Gabriele Picchioni per the Italian publication Soft Secrets.

However, Picchioni explained that the stalled production was due to a build-out of a new production line in the facility, rather than due to a lack of personnel.

The facility is expected to resume production by mid-June.

To make up for possible shortages, the facility has "stocks" ready in its warehouse, Picchioni explained.

"Together with imported cannabis, they should allow us not to have repercussions on therapeutic continuity," the Colonel said, though questioning if the Army will be "able to produce the 400 kilograms required by the Ministry of Health."

Italy's Cannabis Market

As one of the nascent markets in Europe, Italy's medical cannabis market has seen double-digit growth for the past several years. To address the growing patient demand, the country's Defense Ministry sought to beef up production at an Army facility on the edge of Florence.

To address the growing need for medical cannabis, the country is currently importing from the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark and Germany.

Canadian cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB was selected by the Italian government's public tender to supply medical cannabis in 2019.

Photo: Courtesy of Heidi Kaden on Unsplash