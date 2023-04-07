Prince Harry's Troubles: Deportation Demand Over Drug Use And Exclusion From Daddy's Coronation Plans

A conservative group is calling for the deportation of Prince Harry over his admissions of past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis and ayahuasca in his autobiography, "Spare." The Heritage Foundation is demanding that the U.S. government deny Harry's visa and deport him.

Though applicants for U.S. visas are typically asked about previous drug use, visa records are considered confidential and legal experts say they’re uncertain whether Harry's past drug use would threaten his visa status.

Prince Harry, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, apparently has no plans to seek permanent residency or U.S. citizenship.

Nevertheless, the Heritage Foundation wants to know all about Prince Harry's visa status, insisting he wasn’t properly vetted.