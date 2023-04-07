Prince Harry's Troubles: Deportation Demand Over Drug Use And Exclusion From Daddy's Coronation Plans

A conservative group is calling for the deportation of Prince Harry over his admissions of past drug use, including cocaine, cannabis and ayahuasca in his autobiography, "Spare." The Heritage Foundation is demanding that the U.S. government deny Harry's visa and deport him.
Though applicants for U.S. visas are typically asked about previous drug use, visa records are considered confidential and legal experts say they’re uncertain whether Harry's past drug use would threaten his visa status.
Prince Harry, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, apparently has no plans to seek permanent residency or U.S. citizenship.
Nevertheless, the Heritage Foundation wants to know all about Prince Harry's visa status, insisting he wasn’t properly vetted.
"This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States," said Heritage House director Mike Powell, per Talk TV.
Meanwhile, Dad Has A Coronation Coming Up
Prince Harry and Meghan have reportedly not been chosen to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during soon-to-be-crowned King Charles's coronation, scheduled for May 6. The Sun reported that only ‘working members’ of the Royal Family are given that honor. This, therefore excludes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew whose sex scandalous involvement with Jeffery Epstein has clearly branded him as distasteful. In view of being shunned from the balcony, it’s still unclear if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation in any capacity.
What’s On The Balcony, You Ask?
The balcony appearance is part of the traditional post-service fly over London, where the newly-anointed King and Queen stand alongside other Royals and wave. So far, the balcony brigade includes Prince William, Kate and their three children.
