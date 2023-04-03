White Boy Rick Speaks Out Against Big Pharma And For-Profit Prison System, Expands Cannabis Line

Rick Wershe Jr, once locked up in prison for life on drug charges, is now fighting back against the harsh criminal justice system that kept him in prison for 30 years of his life. Wershe, the real man behind the story of the 2017 ‘White Boy Rick’ movie, and now out of prison, founded his own cannabis company called The 8th.

The company is named after the 8th amendment, which prohibits the government from enforcing not only cruel and unusual punishment but also excessive punishment. The 8th has a company mission to fight for the wrongfully incarcerated by advocating for legislation reform. The company recently added life-resin gummies and disposable vape products in addition to its flower line.

A Story Fit For Hollywood: Wershe’s story became famous through the 2017 film, as well as a documentary. Wershe grew up in Detroit in the 80s and was recruited by corrupt FBI and police officers when he was just a teenager. Then, the FBI and other authorities turned on Wershe and arrested him, giving him life in prison. Wershe was released from prison in July 2020 after serving more than 30 years for non-violent charges.

Hollywood loves Wershe’s story so much, that just one movie wasn’t enough. There’s a documentary called “White Boy” on Netflix, and Scott Silver, the screenwriter known for The Joker, is connected to another upcoming project about Wershe’s life.

Wershe wanted to use his name and story for good, so he started The 8th, a cannabis company focused on giving back to the community. The name of the company comes from the eighth amendment, which prohibits “cruel and unusual” punishment. Many legal experts would consider Wershe’s prison sentence to be cruel and unusual, considering the FBI and authorities got Wershe involved in criminal activity for which he was arrested.

Wershe’s Thoughts On Correctional Industry: Few people know how the prison system works better than Wershe. After all, he’s spent the majority of his life in prison. Wershe believes that the prison system in the United States is no longer focused on rehabilitation. Wershe points out that the United States is the only country in the world that gives juveniles life in prison for non-murder charges.

“The biggest misconception in the correctional industry would probably be that it’s anything about rehabilitation,” Wershe said. “With privatization, the rehabilitation side of it has gone away, and it’s now a for-profit. They lock people up for profit, they make money off phone calls, they will even charge people to send emails, which we know is free.”

The 8th Cannabis Line

In addition to top-shelf, premium flower, The 8th is now offering fast-acting live-resin gummies as well as disposable live-resin vapes. The products are available in dispensaries throughout Michigan, Massachusetts and soon more states like Missouri. Wershe credits Mike Berry at MKX Oil, Gus Shukerieh and Omar Hishmeh at Exclusive brands for helping The 8th expand its line.

“I couldn’t be more blessed to have the circle that I have,” Wershe said. “They’ve become family to me.”

Wershe on Big Pharma

Wershe’s interest in cannabis goes beyond criminal justice reform and a business opportunity. Like many others in the cannabis space, Wershe believes marijuana has the potential to replace harsh opioids and disrupt Big Pharma as we know it.

“This pill epidemic is out of control… People should be blessed that cannabis can step in and help some people,” Wershe said. “The pharmaceutical companies are drug cartels operating here in America.”

Studies indicate that Big Pharma loses about $10 billion every time a state legalizes marijuana. According to the U.S. Pharmacist, more than half of medical marijuana patients use the substance to help manage chronic pain. So it’s easy to see why big pharmaceutical companies may be nervous about legal cannabis.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow, Wershe's story highlights why equitable drug policies and opportunities are needed for those impacted by the War on Drugs in the 1980s. For more information about Wershe and his company, visit his website here.

White Boy Rick. Photo courtesy of Pleasantrees.