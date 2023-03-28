[Video] Navigating The Cannabis Marketing Maze With A Nasdaq CMO

In a recent episode of Benzinga's Cannabis Insider, host Elliot Lane interviewed Jessie Casner, Chief Marketing Officer of Flora Growth FLGC. Casner shared insights into her journey through the cannabis industry and Flora Growth's multinational operations, focusing on its house of brands strategy and the challenges of building a strong presence in the competitive cannabis market.

Flora Growth is a multinational cannabis operator with a diverse range of operations, including the cultivation of high THC and CBD flowers for international export from their farm in Colombia, pharmaceutical research and development, and a curated collection of brands under its house of brands umbrella. These brands encompass the broader cannabis industry, including ancillary products, CBD, and rare cannabinoids.

Casner emphasized the importance of grassroots marketing and community building in the cannabis industry. Due to restrictions on traditional advertising channels, cannabis companies must be more intentional and targeted in their marketing efforts. Casner believes that the cannabis industry is uniquely suited for community-based marketing, with a wealth of heartfelt stories and passionate people.

Addressing the issue of pricing pressures in the industry, Casner highlighted the need for brands to differentiate themselves beyond THC content and to focus on delivering a premium experience. She argues that premium is not a price point, but a set of promises consistently delivered to consumers. Flora Growth's brand Vessel exemplifies this approach, as they managed to command a premium price for their vape pens by consistently providing a high-quality product.

