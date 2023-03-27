The Paradise Paradox: How The World's Happiest Country (Per The UN) Struggles With Soaring Youth Drug Deaths

By Lucía Tedesco via El Planteo.

Finland has been chosen by the UN as "the happiest country in the world" for the sixth time in a row, yet it is also known for the drug deaths that exist, mainly among young people. How is it possible that the happiest country faces the highest drug death rate in people under 25?

The healthcare system, education, wide variety of nature, and low crime rate are some of the attributes that make the Nordic country attractive in the eyes of the rest of the world. However, that does not mean that there are no problems that befall Finnish society. It turns out that Finland has the highest rate of people under the age of 25 who die from drugs.

In 2022, about 30% of the overdose fatalities were 25 years old or younger, according to Euronews. This indicates that drug users in Finland die ten years earlier than in other countries belonging to the European Union. Overdoses are related to more than one substance, including buprenorphine, benzodiazepines, and alcohol.

Finland's Drug Deficiencies

As in Germany and the Netherlands, Finland needs supervised consumption rooms, as recommended by organizations such as the Blue Ribbon Foundation, which accompanies homeless people and others struggling with addiction. In these rooms, users take drugs in a hygienic environment and under the supervision of professionals who can assist them in case of emergency.

In addition to promoting supervised injection rooms to prevent overdoses, Finland needs harm reduction policies, given that only 20% of people with addiction have access to treatment.

